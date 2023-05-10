MADISON – For a third time this season, West Stokes came from behind and beat Morehead on Thursday propelling them to back-to-back Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament Champions.
Trailing 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wildcats plated four runs and took a 6-5 advantage.
Evan Cecile led the inning off with a walk and stole second base four pitches later. Andru Hall singled moving Cecile to third base and then he scored on a single from Matt Rierson. After Hall was picked off second base, Tyler Moran reached base on a fielder’s choice. Bryson Bowman walked moving Moran to second and then both runners scored on a single by Jacob Smith and an error by the Panther’s centerfielder. Smith scored the go-ahead run after another Morehead error.
Kaden Fuller registered the first two outs of the seventh inning on fly outs and then struck out the Panther’s last batter to help his team win the tournament championship.
In the bottom first the Wildcats to an early 2-0 lead in the contest. Josh Jones singled with one out and then moved to second when Dylan Gastley reached on an error. Fuller walked loading the bases for Cecile. He hit a line drive to center field scoring both Jones and Gastley.
Morehead added three runs in the top of the fourth with a walk, a single, a double, and then a sacrifice bunt that gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead. The visitors extended their advantage in the top of the sixth to 5-2 on a wild pitch and passed ball.
Moran led the Wildcats at the plate with three hits. Josh Jones recorded two hits, while Cecile, Hall, and Rierson had one hit each. Cecile had 2RBIs in the game with him, Smith, Jones, Gastley, Rierson, and Moran scoring runs.
Landon Woods led the Panthers with two hits and scoring two runs, while Brittyn Barnes recorded a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Smith started the game for West Stokes on the mound and pitched four innings giving up two hits, three earned runs, and striking out four.
Fuller entered the game and registered the win with three innings of work. He gave up one hit, one earned run, and struck out three.
Smith was named the MVP of the tournament with Cecile, Moran, and Jones making the All-Tournament team.
The Wildcats improved their record to 20-4 overall and remained unbeaten in the conference. Morehead fell to 19-5 overall, with three of those losses to West.
West Stokes will host Wheatmore (8-13) in the opening round of the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs this past Tuesday. Morehead will host Hendersonville (12-9).
Note: The Wildcats are primmed to continue it’s run for a fourth consecutive league championship after the JV team finished its season at 14-2 overall and unbeaten in conference play. The JV team was coached by Mark Bonner and Randy Haskins.