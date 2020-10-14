Over the next several weeks, with the help of the county’s football coaches, The Stokes News will be releasing the All-Decade Football offensive, defensive, and special teams.
In the first edition, we will recognize and break down the offense of West Stokes.
Keep in mind, there were many discussion about each team and the nominations that were made by each coaching staffs. An argument could be made for many players, but ultimately it came down to 11 position players and two athletes that were selected with individual post-season awards, along with their team’s accomplishments.
The Wildcats closed out the decade with a state championship (2011), a western regional runner-up (2019), four conference championships (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019), and 10 trips to the state playoffs, making it past the first round on eight of those occasions. Former head coach Jimmy Upchurch closed out his 17-year history at the school with an overall 137-81 record and 95-38 over the last 10 years.
Players are listed by position with their year of graduation in parentheses.
Quarterback – Austin Fleming (2012)
Fleming was the Northwest 1A/2A Conference Offensive Runner-up Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons. In his senior year, he led the school to an unblemished 16-0 record and its first conference championship. Fleming led the team to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory over Kinston in the State Championship game while being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. He was selected All-State and to the All-Northwest team his junior and senior year and is the only male athlete at West Stokes to have his No. 14 jersey retired in the trophy cabinet at the school. Fleming is first in career rushing yards (4,137), rushing touchdowns (56), passing yards (5,698), passing completions (359), passing attempts (609), passing touchdowns (44), points scored (366), and second in career carries (639). Fleming signed with Campbell University.
Running Back – Devan Hairston (2016)
Hairston was Western Piedmont All-Conference in 2014 and 2015 and is one of two players to be selected to the East/West All-Star Game from the school. He was named to the All-Northwest Team during his senior year, while grabbing the Offensive Player of the Year honors in the conference. He led the school to its second conference championship in 2015 with an 11-2 record. Hairston was second in season yardage (1,723), attempts (247), and touchdowns (21) in 2015. He is fourth in career yardage (3,367), attempts (469), touchdowns (41), and third overall in most points scored with 282. He signed with Palmetto Preparatory Academy.
Running Back – Rashad Witherspoon (2014)
Witherspoon was a three-time all-conference player for the Wildcats and a four-year varsity letter winner. He is the only player in the history of the school to have three 1,000 yard rushing seasons, and ranks second overall with 3,918 yards. Witherspoon was fifth in 2012 (1,454), eighth in 2013 (1,225), and ninth in 2014 (1,182). If it wasn’t for injuries during his senior year, he could have easily become the school’s all-time leading rusher. He was first in rushing attempts (664), third in rushing TD’s (42), and sixth in career points scored (238).
Running Back/Receiver – Chris Brown (2020)
Brown left West Stokes as one of the more decorated players in the history of the school, on both sides of the ball. He helped the Wildcats to back-to-back WPAC Conference Championships and an appearance in the Western Regional Finals. Brown is a three-time all-conference player and was twice named to the All-Northwest honorable mention team. He is the only player in the history of the school to score over 100 points in three different seasons and ranks second in career scoring with 358 points. He is fifth overall in career rushing yardage (3,253), third in attempts (485), and second in touchdowns (47). In receptions, he is second overall with 1,376 yards, second in catches (93), and third in touchdowns (13). Brown signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Wide Receiver – Kelin “Turtle” Parsons (2020)
Parsons, like Brown, is decorated on both sides of the ball. He helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championships while smashing several school records along the way. He was honorable mention all-conference during his sophomore season and was voted All-Conference his junior and senior year. Although, his offensive numbers proved to be the best in the conference in 2019, he ended up the offensive MVP runner-up, but was voted in as the Specialist of the Year after beating every conference team in the division by at least 30 points, except for North Forsyth. He was selected by area coaches (seven different counties) to the first team All-Northwest. Parsons is first in career yards (2,103), receptions (99), and touchdowns (30). He holds single season records of most yards (1,189), receptions (51), and most touchdowns (18) in 2019. Parsons signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Wide Receiver – Kameron Wall (2016)
Wall, the brother of Kelin Parsons, held multiple receiving records until his little brother came along. He helped the Wildcats to a conference championship (2015) and two second place finishes during his three years on varsity. Those teams advanced to the second round of the state playoffs each season. He was a two-time WPAC All-Conference receiver with only one conference loss in his last two years on varsity. Wall is second in career touchdowns (17) and fourth in receptions (62) and yards (970). He ranks third during the season with nine touchdowns in 2015 and third in receptions with 36 in 2014.
Offensive Line – Noel Helms (2012)
Helms was a two-time Northwest 1A/2A All-Conference lineman for the Wildcats. He helped anchor the 2011 team that won the school’s only state championship and its first conference championship. The team averaged 32.3 points per contest and scored 517 points along the way. That season the team beat powerhouse schools such as Albemarle, East Surry, Mount Airy, South Iredell, Shelby and Kinston. The school finished as the AP’s No. 1 ranked team in 2A ahead of Tarboro, which graduated current Atlanta Falcon running back Todd Gurley. Helms signed with Guilford College.
Offensive Line – Ryan Ward (2012)
Ward was Northwest 1A/2A All-Conference in 2010 and 2011 and was selected to the area All-Northwest team in 2011. He helped anchor a line that blocked for Austin Fleming’s record breaking 1,930 rushing yards during the 2011 season resulting in the school’s first conference and state championship. The team averaged 32.3 points per contest and scored 517 points along the way. That season the team beat powerhouse schools such as Albemarle, East Surry, Mount Airy, South Iredell, Shelby and Kinston and finished as the AP’s No. 1 ranked team in 2A. Ward signed with Ferrum College.
Offensive Line – Sidney Rhodes (2015)
Rhodes was undersized for an offensive center, but the 5-foot-9, 225-pound player was pound-for-pound stronger than any lineman the Wildcats have had. He was selected WPAC All-Conference in 2013 and in 2014. The Wildcats finished second each year in the conference, but advanced both years to the second round of the state playoffs. Rhodes helped blocked for running back Rashad Witherspoon who had two of his three 1,000 yard seasons behind the lineman.
Offensive Line – Dorin Johnson (2015)
Johnson is one of the more decorated offensive linemen in school history. He was not only a two-time All-Conference player, but was selected All-State, Pre-Season All-State, and to the All-Northwest team twice, once as an honorable mention and once as a first teamer. He was a freshman when the Wildcats won the 2011 state championship and helped carry the team over the next three seasons where it won 24 games and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs each season. Like Rhodes, he helped block for Witherspoon and quarterback Alex Manley, who threw for more than 4,000 career yards. Johnson signed with Emory & Henry College.
Offensive Line – Luke Mickey (2020)
Mickey started as offensive tackle for the last three years for the Wildcats. He was awarded WPAC All-Conference the last two years for his efforts and was also voted onto the area All-Northwest Honorable Mention team. He helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championships and an appearance in the Western Regional Finals against eventual state champion Reidsville. The team averaged 31.4 points a contest and tallied 471 points during the season. Mickey blocked for quarterback Amon Conrad, who threw for 3,000 yards, and a team that rushed 2,144 yards.
Athlete – Alex Manley (2016)
Manley is the only three-time All-Conference quarterback in the program’s history. He ranks second in career passing yardage (4,026), completions (271), and touchdowns (42). Manley has over 1,000 yards passing in three different seasons, only matched by Austin Fleming. The quarterback also used his legs to loosen up the defense. He rushed for 1,822 career yards (8th) on 409 carries (7th) and scored 25 touchdowns (6th). Manley led his team to a conference championship in 2015 and second place finishes in 2013 and 2014. Each season the Wildcats advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. He signed with Emory & Henry College, then transferred to Guilford College.
Athlete – Tyler Smith (2019)
Smith is a two-time WPAC All-Conference quarterback that saw his individual and teams accolades good enough to secure him as the conference Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 2,356 yards and 32 touchdowns, both school records at the time. Smith helped the school to its third conference title with an overall 11-2 mark and a second round playoff appearance. He is third overall in career yardage (3,678) and completions (226). He ranks tied for second with Manley with 42 touchdown passes. The 2018 team ranks first in school history with 526 total points, an average of 40.5 points a contest. Smith signed with Winston-Salem State University.