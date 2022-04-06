Walnut Cove board members celebrate opening day with Rep Kyle Hall and Mayor Nellie Brown. Pictured, from left: Jennifer Pittman, Aaron Flinchum, Beth Adams, Rep Kyle Hall, Mayor Nellie Brown, Amy McKenzie and Tori Phipps.
WALNUT COVE — Walnut Cove Little League enjoyed a beautiful Saturday at Lions Park, with 175 record-breaking players experiencing Opening Day ceremonies.
The league supports 19 teams this year with a breakdown of eight t-ball teams, six baseball teamsand five softball teams.
The league had several more sponsors come on board this season according to board member Aaron Flinchum, which will only strength and support the record number of kids that have signed up to play this year, many for the first time.
The ceremonies began with South Stokes JROTC presenting the colors, the Walnut Cove Boys Scouts raising the American flag and Buzzy Brewer signing the National Anthem, followed by the Little League Pledge.
Rep Kyle Hall threw out the first pitch for baseball and the Greensboro Grasshopper’s mascot threw out the first pitch for softball.
Jamison McBride, Chris Joyce, and Dustin Brim had their race cars present throughout the day, Butch Loflin also had his concrete truck there, and William Fulp had one of his many wrecker trucks at the field. The Stokes County Sherriff’s department brought the D.A.R.E. car and a patrol car along with the Walnut Cove Fire Department bringing two additional fire vehicles.
Mayor Nellie Brown was there supporting the Little Leaguers and Domino’s and Decked-Out Donuts provided food during the day.
Walnut Cove board members include Amy McKenzie (president), Jennifer Pittman (vice-president), Harriet Amos (secretary), Tori Phipps (treasurer), Beth Adams, and Aaron Flinchum.