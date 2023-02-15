SPARTA – No. 2 seed North Stokes easily handled No. 7 Elkin in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament opening round on Tuesday. The Vikings scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters and breezed by the Elks 84-38 in a game that turned into a running clock.

Junior Will Grier led North Stokes with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jamison Wood had 15 points, six assists and five steals.