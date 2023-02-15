SPARTA – No. 2 seed North Stokes easily handled No. 7 Elkin in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament opening round on Tuesday. The Vikings scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters and breezed by the Elks 84-38 in a game that turned into a running clock.
Junior Will Grier led North Stokes with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jamison Wood had 15 points, six assists and five steals.
The Vikings outscored the Elks 22-11 in the opening quarter. The team had seven players score in the period with Samuel Collins leading the way with seven points.
Over the next eight minutes, North reeled of 23 more points and led 45-24 at halftime. Jamison Wood led the Vikings with 10 points in the first half.
The Mean Green had its’ best quarter in the third. They outscored Elkin 24-6 with Collins, Wood, and Connor Mabe tallying six points each in the stanza. North led 69-30 entering the last quarter of play.
Collins added 15 points, Hunter Shelton contributed six points and 10 rebounds, and top reserve Cole Hicks had 10 points.
North Stokes improved to 21-4 overall and will play Mount Airy (11-12) in the semifinals on Wednesday at Alleghany High School. The Vikings sweep the Bears during the regular season with 71-47 and 76-54 wins.
Note – North Stokes coach David Anderson is four wins away from his 300th win.
Scoring Summary (free throws)
Elkin 11 13 6 8 – 38
North Stokes 22 23 24 15 – 84
Elkin: Conner Ballard 1 (1-1), Ethan Ford 5 (0-4), Charlie Pelkey 9 (1-2), Christian Brown 4 (0-0), Aaron Caudle 4 (0-0), Logan Nurmen 13 (2-2), Demetrius Wheeler 2 (0-0). Totals 38 (4-9); 3-pointers (6) – Ford, Pelkey (2), Nurman (3).