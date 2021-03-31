PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Stokes fell to 2-3, 0-3 on the season in the Northwest 1A Conference, with a 49-0 loss to East Surry.

In a special high school edition of Monday night football, North Stokes made the trip to Pilot Mountain after Friday’s game was postponed. The Cardinals win marks the team’s ninth-consecutive victory over North Stokes, dating back to the 2012 season.