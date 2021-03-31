PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Stokes fell to 2-3, 0-3 on the season in the Northwest 1A Conference, with a 49-0 loss to East Surry.
In a special high school edition of Monday night football, North Stokes made the trip to Pilot Mountain after Friday’s game was postponed. The Cardinals win marks the team’s ninth-consecutive victory over North Stokes, dating back to the 2012 season.
East Surry set the tone with a huge passing touchdown on its first play from scrimmage. Sophomore quarterback Folger Boaz, who set new career highs in yards passing and passing touchdowns in the win, found Layton Allen for a 65-yard score. Derek Sutterby converted the PAT to make it 7-0.
Boaz finished the game with 318 yards passing and three TDs. The QB helped Allen set a career high of his own with 169 yards on six receptions.
On North Stokes’ third play from scrimmage, QB Elijah Cone was picked off by East Surry’s Tye Needham. Needham took the pick-six nearly 50 yards to the house.
On the Vikings’ second drive, Victor Martinez was dragged down for a loss of 12 yards by East. Cone went on to complete a pass to Dylan James, but was then sacked again.
East Surry quickly extended the lead with a Luke Bullington rushing touchdown with 6:45 left in the opening quarter.
North Stokes made its biggest play of the game to start the next drive. Martinez found a hole and ran for 50 yards before being pulled down in Cardinal territory.
Martinez went on to rush 19 times for 154 yards.
A short run from Jacob Murray and a 13-yard pass from Cone to James put the Vikings in the red zone. East Surry responded by sacking Cone twice, then forcing an incomplete pass.
A turnover-on-downs and gave East the ball on its own 28. Bullington ran for eight yards, then Boaz found Allen for a 54-yard gain to enter the Vikings’ red zone. Boaz connected with Gosnell for a 19-yard TD and Sutterby hit the PAT to make it 28-0.
The Cardinals regained possession after a three-and-out. Boaz hit Carson Hawks twice for a combined 57 yards on the drive, with the second pass going from the 15-yard line to the end zone.
Similar to its previous drive, North Stokes quickly entered Cardinal territory with two big rushes. Martinez ran for 19 yards, followed by a 17-yard gain by Murray, almost reaching the end zone.
The Cards’ defense buckled down after the run and forced a punt. This allowed East to march down the field and score again. Bullington scored his second touchdown of the night and Sutterby hit his sixth PAT to make it 42-0.
Big stops from Kyle Zinn gave East the ball deep in Viking territory. Boaz found Allen to get inside the five, and Gosnell ran in a touchdown on the next play. Sutterby’s PAT rounded out East Surry’s 49 points.
The second half was contested with a running clock.
East Surry had 341 total yards passing on the night. Allen’s 168 yards receiving led the Cardinals. He was followed by Hawks with three receptions for 93 yards and a TD, and Gosnell with three receptions for 56 yards and a TD.
The Cardinals also had 97 yards on the ground, led by Bullington’s seven carries for 49 yards and two TDs.
North Stokes only attempted two passes in the second half to bring Cone’s total to six completions for 37 yards and one interception. Nate Knight had three catches for 6 yards, followed by James’ two catches for 15 yards and Murray’s one catch for 16 yards.
The Vikings’ run-heavy offense racked up 198 yards on the ground.
East Surry looks to stay undefeated in the Northwest 1A Conference with a home game against South Stokes (2-3) on Friday. The Vikings will lay their third-straight road game the same night against Winston-Salem Prep (3-2).
Scoring
North Stokes– 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 = 0
East Surry – 28 – 21 – 0 – 0 = 49
First Quarter
11:32 ESHS 7-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen 65-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT
10:06 ESHS 14-0 – Elijah Cone’s pass is intercepted by Tye Needham and returned 46-yards for a TD
6:45 ESHS 21-0 – Luke Bullington 14-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
1:54 ESHS 28-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 19-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT
Second Quarter
10:44 ESHS 35-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Carson Hawks 15-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT
5:49 ESHS 42-0 –Luke Bullington 16-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
1:28 ESHS 49-0 –Benji Gosnell 9-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT