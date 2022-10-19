KING – The two things that have kept West Stokes from its scoring woes this year has been turnovers and penalties. Friday’s game against Mid-State 2A opponent Reidsville was no different. The Rams used two pick-six’s and beat the Wildcats 35-8 earning the Rams its’ seventh straight win over Cats.

West Stokes scored its lone touchdown of the game on its first possession. After kicking off to the Rams, the visitors fumbled the first snap of the game with the Wildcats’ Ahiyason Bullard recovering the ball on the Rams’ 25-yard line.