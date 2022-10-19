KING – The two things that have kept West Stokes from its scoring woes this year has been turnovers and penalties. Friday’s game against Mid-State 2A opponent Reidsville was no different. The Rams used two pick-six’s and beat the Wildcats 35-8 earning the Rams its’ seventh straight win over Cats.
West Stokes scored its lone touchdown of the game on its first possession. After kicking off to the Rams, the visitors fumbled the first snap of the game with the Wildcats’ Ahiyason Bullard recovering the ball on the Rams’ 25-yard line.
West only needed four plays to break into the scoring column. Quarterback Mason Cain dashed 11-yards up the middle giving the Wildcats its’ early lead. Dakota Barker tacked on the two-point conversion with a powering run up the middle giving the home team an 8-0 advantage with 10:12 left in the opening quarter.
Reidsville responded on its ensuing possession with the tying score. After picking up a first down on a Wildcat offside penalty, the Rams went deep. Quarterback Landon Denny found Queshyne Flippen behind the Cats’ defense for a 62-yard touchdown. Jeremiah Redd’s two-point conversion knotted the game at 8-8 with 8:49 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats took over on it’s 20-yard line after the Ram’s missed a field goal attempt late in the first quarter. West moved the ball just outside of the red-zone when Dionte Neal picked off Cain’s pass and galloped 85-yards for the Rams first defensive touchdown of the game. Reidsville converted the two-point attempt giving the visitors a 16-8 lead with 8:51 left before the half.
After trading punts on its next possessions, the Rams added to its score with only 8-seconds left before halftime. Reidsville two-minute drill moved them 85 yards in six plays. After two rushing yards picked up minimal yards, Denny connected on four straight passes. He last throw to Neal for 37-yards put the Rams up 22-8 at the break.
West Stokes had opportunities to cut into the Rams lead in the third quarter but turned the ball over on two different possessions after not converting fourth down attempts in Reidsville territory.
Reidsville extended its lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter to 29-8 after Denny completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Kendre Harrison on fourth down. It took the Rams offense seven plays inside the Wildcats’ red-zone to score.
The visitors added its last score of the game when Mendoza picked off Cain’s pass at the Rams’ 20-yard line with 6:46 left in the game. He dashed 80-yards for the score. The Wildcats had moved inside Reidsville’s 20-yard line when another penalty pushed West into a third and long situation forcing them to go to the air.
Cain paced the Wildcats with 88-yards rushing on 10 carries and a score. Dillon Stanley, West leading rusher, was held to 56-yards on 16 carries. Stanley was averaging over seven yards per carry entering the game.
Cain finished the game 5-of-14 for 54-yards and three interceptions. Keyon Rawley caught four passes for 48-yards.
The Wildcats’ defense held the Rams to only 104-yards rushing in the game on 24 attempts. Barker added 11-tackles to his team leading 85-tackles on the season.
Bullard had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, Caleb Wood contributed seven tackles on the night, and Demorick Blakely had four tackles and an interception.
West Stokes drops to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the league play. Reidsville improve to 7-1 and remains unbeaten at 4-0 in conference. The Wildcats will host North Forsyth (3-5, 0-4) on Friday as they celebrate their seniors. The Rams will square off against McMichael (6-2, 3-1).
Reidsville 8 14 0 13 – 35
West Stokes 8 0 0 0 – 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
West Stokes – Mason Cain 11-yard run (Dakota Barker run) – 10:12