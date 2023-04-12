April 5th at South Stokes – Teams: North Stokes, South Stokes, & East Surry
Women’s Results: South Stokes (50), North Stokes (22)
Shot Put
Rachel Bingman (NS) – 1st (30-10)
Abby Cain (SS) – 2nd (28-9.5)
Discus
Rachel Bingman (NS) – 1st (94-10)
Abby Cain (SS) – 2nd (75-4)
Pole Vault
Emma Bingman (NS) – 1st (7-0)
100 Meter Hurdles
Laci Morefield (SS) – 1st (18.66)
Mackenzie Joyce (SS) – 2nd (20.90)
100 Meter Dash
Jalee Brown (SS) – 1st (12.01)
Hannah Holness (SS) – 2nd (14.95)
1600 Meter Run
Hayley Fultz (SS) – 1st (7:52.52)
400 Meter Dash
Jalee Brown (SS) – 1st (1:04.19)
Jewelly Vaden (NS) – 2nd (1:15.29)
Emma Bingman (NS) – 3rd (1:17.00)
300 Meter Hurdles
Laci Morefield (SS) – 1st (57.25)
Mackenzie Joyce (SS) – 2nd (1:01.78)
800 Meter Run
Hayley Fultz (SS) – 1st (3:13.34)
200 Meter Run
Jalee Brown (SS) – 1st (25.00)
Jewelly Vaden (NS) – 2nd (32.96)
Men’s Results: South Stokes (61), North Stokes (54), East Surry (10)
Shot Put
Parker Barron (SS) – 2nd (39-4.5)
Jordan Kahn (NS) – 3rd (37-8.75)
Discus
Jordan Kahn (NS) – 2nd (122-8)
Arlyn Durrell (SS) – 3rd (105-2)
Triple Jump
Lane Stephens (NS) – 1st (33-9)
Jamison Canty (SS) – 2nd (32-11)
High Jump
Barry Hairston Jr. (SS) – 1st (5-10)
Lane Stephens (NS) – 2nd (5-4)
Harrison Dunn (NS) – 3rd (5-4)
Pole Vault
David Williams (NS) – 1st (13-6)
Andrew Tynio (NS) – 2nd (10-6)
4×800 Meter Relay
North Stokes – 1st (10:41.77)
110 Meter Hurdles
Taylor Thornton (SS) – 1st (17.27)
Micah Parker (SS) – 2nd (17.46)
Lane Stephens (NS) – 3rd (19.87)
100 Meter Dash
Barry Hairston Jr. (SS) – 1st (10.83)
Micah Parker (SS) – 2nd (11.51)
Deuce Chalmers (SS) – 3rd (11.54)
1600 Meter Run
Gavin Hernandez (NS) – 1st (6:11.77)
Matthew Alana Mullins (SS) – 2nd (9:48.55)
400 Meter Dash
Cole Hicks (NS) – 1st (53.78)
Cooper Willard (SS) – 2nd (56.50)
Devin Hairston (SS) – 3rd (58.35)
300 Meter Hurdles
Taylor Thornton (SS) – 1st (49.91)
Micah Parker (SS) – 2nd (54.83)
Lane Stephens (NS) – 3rd (55.44)
800 Meter Run
Gannon Dunn (NS) – 1st (2:13.32)
Cooper Willard (SS) – 2nd (2:58.97)
Devin Hairston (SS) – 3rd (3:14.99)
200 Meter Dash
Cole Hicks (NS) – 1st (23.90)
Deuce Chalmers (SS) – 2nd (25.42)
Scotty Stevens (NS) – 3rd (25.53)
3200 Meter Run
Lucas Lankford (NS) – 1st (13:48.91)
4×400 Relay
South Stokes – 1st (4:06.44)
North Stokes – 2nd (4:10.00)
April 5 at West Stokes – Teams: McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville, T.W. Andrews, & West Stokes
Women’s Results: West Stokes (90), T.W. Andrews (65.5), Reidsville (39.5), McMichael (21), & Morehead (17).
400 Meter Dash
Maria Walton – 2nd (1:08.6)
800 Meter Run
Ryley Bowels – 1st (2:47.7)
Millie McGee – 3rd (2:57.0)
1600 Meter Run
Ryley Bowles – 1st (6:05.0)
Millie McGee – 3rd (6:19.0)
3200 Meter Run
Sadie Knox – 1st (15:28.0)
Mikayla Nixon – 2nd (15:47.0)
100 Meter Hurdles
Riley Castellano – 1st (19.3)
4×400 Meter Relay
1st – 4:56.00
4×800 Meter Relay
1st – 15:59.00
High Jump
Allie Bartlett – 1st (4-6)
Karlie Butts – 2nd (4-4)
Jedidiah Adu – 3rd (4-2)
Long Jump
Jedidiah Adu – 1st (12-6)
Triple Jump
Jedidiah Adu – 1st (28-8)
Shot Put
Karlie Butts – 1st (30-6)
Boys Results: T.W. Andrews (114), West Stokes (85), Morehead (29), Reidsville (20), & McMichael (18).
400 Meter Dash
Blaise Dalton – 2nd (55.80)
Zane Vassey – 3rd (56.40)
800 Meter Run
Trevor Shiffert – 1st (2:06.90)
1600 Meter Run
Greg Grasso – 1st (4:36.0)
Zeb Mathis – 3rd (11:04.0)
3200 Meter Run
Greg Grasso – 2nd (10:21.80)
Zeb Mathis – 3rd (11:04.00)
300 Meter Hurdles
Demorick Blakely – 3rd (43.50)
4×800 Relay
1st – 9:24.00
Triple Jump
Hunter Ramey – 2nd (35-6)
Demorick Blakely – 3rd (35-3)
Pole Vault
Tate Dalton – 1st (10-6)
Blaise Dalton – 2nd (10-0)
Shot Put
Hunter Ramey – 1st (44-11)