Dobson, NC – The Surry Community College volleyball team hosted their annual volleyball camp this week. The camp was held in the campus gym and consisted of 78 campers ranging from rising fourth graders to rising eighth graders. The Surry volleyball team members and coaches instructed each camper in the areas of serving, passing, spiking, digging, and other skills during the camp.
“We had a tremendous camp, and all of those that attended received some great instruction from our players and coaches,” stated Surry head volleyball coach Caleb Gilley. “Our college team members did an outstanding job with helping teach and develop the fundamentals of volleyball. Hopefully this camp helped to spark an interest in young girls to play volleyball. There are a lot of very talented young volleyball players in our area.”
Several campers earned individual honors by grade. Fourth grade: Lori Lynn Whitaker (Coaches Award), Ila Wilmoth (Hustle Award), Hannah Smith (Server of the Week), Ada King (Camper of the Week). Fifth grade: Amelia Chilton (Hustle Award), Adelyn Wall (Server of the Week), Lilyana Mathis (Camper of the Week). Sixth grade: Lyla Stanley (Hustle Award), Sammi Moser (Server of the Week), Peyton Cameron (Camper of the Week). Seventh grade: Savannah Collins (Hustle Award), Lilie Allen (Server of the Week), Rozlyn Oakley (Server of the Week), Makenzie Wall (Camper of the Week). Eighth grade: Kentlee Phillips (Hustle Award), Alyssa Jenkins (Server of the Week), Mae Danley (Camper of the Week).
At the conclusion of the camp, several door prizes and awards were presented along with all participants receiving a camp shirt. Surry is coming off a 24-5 season finishing as Region 10 Western Division Champions along with being ranked nationally by the NJCAA. The Lady Knights will open up the 2022 fall volleyball season on August 19 traveling to Wilmington for the Cape Fear Invitational Tournament. Surry’s home opener is scheduled for August 23 at 6:30 pm against Rockingham. For more information on Surry volleyball, please visit https://knights.surry.edu