Dobson, NC – The Surry Community College volleyball team hosted their annual volleyball camp this week. The camp was held in the campus gym and consisted of 78 campers ranging from rising fourth graders to rising eighth graders. The Surry volleyball team members and coaches instructed each camper in the areas of serving, passing, spiking, digging, and other skills during the camp.

“We had a tremendous camp, and all of those that attended received some great instruction from our players and coaches,” stated Surry head volleyball coach Caleb Gilley. “Our college team members did an outstanding job with helping teach and develop the fundamentals of volleyball. Hopefully this camp helped to spark an interest in young girls to play volleyball. There are a lot of very talented young volleyball players in our area.”