Six Surry softball players earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Awards for 2021-2022. The award recognizes softball student-athletes with a 3.50 or higher grade point average during the academic year.

Surry Community College | For The Stokes News

Louisville, KY – Six members of the Surry softball team were recently named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for their success in the classroom during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Those earning the prestigious award were Chelsey Atkins (Surry Central HS), Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS), Allie Bruner (East Surry HS), Abbigail Draughn (North Surry HS), Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central HS), and Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS).