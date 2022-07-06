July 7-Aug. 1 – North Stokes Junior. Vikings Cheerleading & Football – conditioning starts on July 7; practice starts on August 1. Ages 3-13; fees are $95 (cheerleading), $75 (JV & varsity football); and $50 (flag). Contact Will Vaden for football at (336) 783-7131 and Lisa Moore for cheerleading at (336) 712-6642.
July 9 – Bowman Gray: 100-lap Modified race presented Real Rock 105.7; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus, racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions
FANS’ PRIZE: 2 Wireless Bluetooth speakers from Best Wireless.
July 11-13 – South Stokes Youth Volleyball Camp – (8-11 a.m. on Mon. & Tues. and 9-12 p.m. on Wed.); Grades 5-8 graders; Cost is $75 and includes camp t-shirt, water bottle, and a volleyball. Each participant will have a chance to win awards and prizes. There will be a pizza party on the last day. For more information, contact coach Megan Condon at mcondon98@gmail.com.
July 11-15 – Stevens Sports Camp (West Stokes) Softball Camp (9am-12pm); Fourth through eighth graders, early drop at 8:15am, $120, contact Jordan Stevens at 336-406-5764 or stevenssportscamps@gmail.com
July 16 – Bowman Gray: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction presented by Q104.1; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby. Plus, racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions. FANS’ PRIZE: John Deere E120 Lawn Tractor from James River Equipment Company.
July 18-22 – Stevens Sports Camp (West Stokes) Volleyball Camp (9am-12pm); Fourth through eighth graders, early drop at 8:15am, $120, contact Jordan Stevens at 336-406-5764 or stevenssportscamps@gmail.com
July 23 – Bowman Gray: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race). Plus, racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions.
July 25-27 – South Stokes Football Camp (8:30-12:30 p.m.); kindergarten-rising eighth graders; $25 and includes daily snack and t-shirt. For more information or to register, contact Coach David Diamont at david.diamont2@stokes.k12.nc.us.
July 29 – West Stokes football at Mount Airy for a 7-on-7 scrimmage at 5 p.m.
July 30 – Bowman Gray: Colors Edge Sportsman 100 presented by Real Rock 105.7, Chain Race,
Plus, racing in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions.
August 1 – South Stokes Football Midnight Madness; 12-1 a.m.
August 1 – Men’s Basketball Church League – All games at West Stokes High on Sunday afternoons. Eight regular season games with a tournament at the end of the season. High School officials will referee the games. Contact Rhett Bonner at (336) 655-9001 or Rhett.bonner@gmail.com for more information or to register your team. Deadline is August 1st. Proceeds will support West Stokes High School.
August 1-5 – Rhett Bonner (West Stokes) Basketball Back to School Camp (9am to 2:30pm); First through 10th grade, early drop off at 8am, $100, contact Rhett Bonner at 336-655-9001 or Rhett.bonner@gmail.com
August 6 – Bowman Gray: Great Clips 100 (100-lap Modified race), Classic Modified race
Plus, racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions
August 12 – Saura Football Jamboree (North Surry, North Stokes, High Point Christian, Trinity, and West Davidson)
August 13 – Bowman Gray: Twin 50-lap Modified races, Skid Race. Plus, racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions. FANS’ PRIZE: 2 Wireless Bluetooth speakers from Best Wireless.
August 20 – Bowman Gray: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus, racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.