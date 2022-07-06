128676483_web1_King-10u-All-Star-Team

Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

[…]

July 7-Aug. 1 – North Stokes Junior. Vikings Cheerleading & Football – conditioning starts on July 7; practice starts on August 1. Ages 3-13; fees are $95 (cheerleading), $75 (JV & varsity football); and $50 (flag). Contact Will Vaden for football at (336) 783-7131 and Lisa Moore for cheerleading at (336) 712-6642.

July 9 – Bowman Gray: 100-lap Modified race presented Real Rock 105.7; double-point awards in all divisions. Plus, racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions