ELKIN — South Stokes’ baseball team won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with an 8-0 victory over Elkin on Friday.
The Sauras clinched at least a tie last week when the team beat the Elks by the same 8-0 score.
Sophomore Maddox Nelson shut down Elkin, throwing a complete game shutout and surrendering just one hit while striking out 13 and walking two.
The Sauras took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Jordan Buck reached on a single, Blake Hughes walked and Ethan Nelson sacrificed both runners up a base. Buck scored on a wild pitch and then Hughes touched home on a sacrifice fly by Connor Young.
South added to its lead in the top of the fourth with two more runs. Jonah Fie singled and then stole second base. Nolan Coe moved Fie up when he flew out to center field. Fie then scored on Maddox Nelson’s sacrifice fly, making the score 3-0.
Buck then singled with one out and then scored on Hughes line-drive double to center, giving the visitors a four-run advantage.
The Sauras picked up four more runs in the seventh when Jesse Carrick, Carson White and Coe powered the inning with big RBIs.
South totaled 10 hits, with Buck, Hughes, and Carrick grabbing multiple hits. Carrick led the team with two RBIs in the contest with Buck and Hughes scoring two runs each.
South Stokes is currently ranked third in the 1A polls and moved to 12-6 on the season, 11-1 in league play. The Sauras next game is against rival North Stokes (12-12, 6-6) in the semi-finals of the conference tournament on Wednesday at Elkin High.
