Sauras stun Greyhounds

Ava Santoro (4) grabbed 10 rebounds in the game for West Stokes against South. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Hailey Tyndall (14) converts a layup as the Cats’ Meg White defends her. Robert Money | The Stokes News Mikayla Nixon scored four points against the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News Rebecca Amos tallied eight points against the Wildcats and another five against North Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Sage Stovell brings the ball up court against West Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – For the first time in more than a decade, South Stokes girls’ basketball team beat North Surry last Wednesday. The Sauras overcame 30 turnovers, had a plus 13 in the rebound category, and beat the Greyhounds 44-38 in a non-conference match-up.

Sophomore Savannah Wilson led the way with 14 points and hit the Sauras only three-pointer of the game. Senior Sage Stovall recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sauras held a 10-8 advantage after one quarter of play behind Wilson and freshman Tyla Whitehead’s four points each.

North Surry held its largest lead of the game at 22-15 midway through the second period. Hailey Tyndall cut the deficit to five points and then Wilson’s basket cut it to three. Rebecca Amos’ hit one of two free throws shrinking the margin to two points, but then a made free throw by the Greyhounds’ Reece Niston put the lead back to three points at 23-20. The Sauras’ Korbyn Tyler connected on both of her free throws right before the end of the half and shrank the Greyhounds led to 23-22.

Before the Hounds took a 35-34 lead into the fourth quarter, the period saw seven lead changes and six ties between the two teams.

Wilson connected on her three-pointer to begin the fourth quarter giving the Sauras a 37-35 advantage. The teams traded points before Tyndall’s layup gave South Stokes a 43-38 lead and a free throw by Tyler sealed the victory for South.

The Sauras followed up Wednesday’s win with its lowest output of points this season, but still managed a 23-15 home victory over rival West Stokes.

Amos led South with eight points and the defense held the Wildcats scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Ava Santoro recorded four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss. The Wildcats committed 31 turnovers and shot 25% from the field.

South Stokes (3-2) will travel to Alleghany (0-1) on Friday for both team’s opening Northwest 1A Conference game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

West Stokes drops to 0-5 and will host Forbush (3-2) on Wednesday and then travel to McMichael (1-4) on Tuesday for both team’s opening Mid-State 2A Conference game.

Scoring (Free Throws) – South Stokes vs. North Surry

North Surry 8 15 12 3 – 38

South Stokes 10 12 12 10 – 44

North Surry: Reece Niston 3 (1-2), Sadie Badgett 10 (0-0), Sarah Mauldin 6 (2-3), Zarah Love 2 (0-0), Callie Robertson 7 (1-2), Kalyn Collins 2 (2-2), Jaxie Draughn 2 (0-0), Josie Tompkins 6 (1-2). Totals 38 (7-11). 3-pointers (1) – Tompkins.

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 14 (1-4), Tyla Whitehead 4 (0-0), Korbyn Tyler 6 (4-6), Haley Tyndall 4 (0-0), Rebecca Amos 5 (3-5), Abby Cain 0 (0-1), Sage Stovall 11 (1-3). Totals 44 (9-19). 3-pointers (1) – Wilson.

Scoring (Free Throws) – South Stokes vs. West Stokes

West Stokes 0 6 0 9 – 15

South Stokes 10 2 2 9 – 23

West Stokes: Meg White 3 (1-2), Ava Santoro 4 (0-0), Sadie Knox 2 (0-0), Mikayla Nixon 4 (0-1), Jessica Beasley 2 (0-0). Totals 15 (1-3). 3-pointers – (0-8).

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 6 (3-6), Tyla Whitehead 1 (1-3), Korbyn Tyler 2 (0-0), Hailey Tyndall 2 (2-2), Rebecca Amos 8 (2-4), Sage Stovall 4 (2-8). Totals – 23 (10-23). 3-pointers (1) – Wilson.

