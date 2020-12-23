MOUNT AIRY — South Stokes traveled to the Millennium Charter Academy (1-8) on Monday for a non-conference volleyball matchup, as the Lions celebrated its three seniors. The Sauras overcame multiple late-game leads during the first set to help springboard South to a three-game sweep of the home team.

“We are finally starting to put the final pieces together,” said the Sauras’ coach, Megan Condon. “This year has come with a lot of change for the girls and they are growing every game.”