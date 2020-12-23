MOUNT AIRY — South Stokes traveled to the Millennium Charter Academy (1-8) on Monday for a non-conference volleyball matchup, as the Lions celebrated its three seniors. The Sauras overcame multiple late-game leads during the first set to help springboard South to a three-game sweep of the home team.
“We are finally starting to put the final pieces together,” said the Sauras’ coach, Megan Condon. “This year has come with a lot of change for the girls and they are growing every game.”
The Lions’ Ava Utt opened the first set with a kill and then a few plays later she recorded a block that would put Millennium out front in what turned into a 7-0 run. MCA’s freshman Camryn Seagraves, who was a force at the service line all night, served the Lions on the run that made it 8-2 before the Sauras started inching back into the set.
As South battled back, the Lions bent, but never folded. The Sauras cut the lead to 10-8 after a big run, but Millennium’s precise attacks kept the Sauras out of its system. Hits came from both the front and back rows as the Lions continued to execute and stay aware of where South players were on the court at all times.
Stokes’ back row regrouped and were able to set up its’ hitters with better attacks. Sydney Mounce and Chloe Stewart helped the Sauras tied the game at 18-18 and forced MCA into a timeout.
Heidi Lane put South Stokes ahead with an ace out of the timeout as her serves spelled trouble for the Lions as she and prevented the home team from setting up quality attacks.
The Sauras went up 23-20, but Millennium cut it to a one point deficit before South’s Addyson Shaver put the visitors to within a point of winning the set.
With the score tied at 25-25, MCA committed a service error and then South closed the set out with two strong serves from Tatumn Brim to win, 27-25.
The second and third sets were, in large part, less competitive than the first. South’s hitters came out of the gate firing and put the Sauras up early. Millennium kept the score to within six until it hit 16-10.
When South regained its serve up six, Brim served the Sauras on an incredible run to go up 24-10. Utt recorded a kill and Seagraves an ace to keep the set alive for the Lions, but a kill from Stewart gave South the 25-12 win.
Brim continued her serving dominance in the third set by turning a 4-2 lead into a 10-2 advantage. A Saura service error and kill from Abigail Hodges gave the Lions points three and four of the set, but another run by the visitors put South up 17-4.
The Lions once again refused to go down without a fight and scored nine of the next 13 points to cut the deficit to 21-13. The Sauras reset their momentum with a timeout, but yet another Millennium run cut the lead to six. The effort by the home team was too little too late, as South scored the final point to win 25-17.
South Stokes will return home on Monday at 2 p.m., and the Sauras will recognize its seniors: Savannah Nelson, Chloe Stewart, Kendall Willard, Heidi Lane, Rhiannon Dunlap and Sloan Mounce.