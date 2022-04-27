ROARING GAP — South Stokes’ golf team led the Northwest 1A Conference by a slim nine strokes over second place Mount Airy and 15 strokes over third-place Elkin entering the conference tournament at Roaring Gap Golf Club on Tuesday.

But the Sauras captured the league championship for a fifth time in the last decade and the first since 2017 with a score of 334 with the same nine-shot advantage over the Bears.