South Stokes secured its fifth conference championship in the last eight years. Members of the team are: Larsen Gallimore, Keelan Robertson, Noah Sparks, Cohen Jennings, Bryson Snow, and Coach Kent Mendenhall.
ROARING GAP — South Stokes’ golf team led the Northwest 1A Conference by a slim nine strokes over second place Mount Airy and 15 strokes over third-place Elkin entering the conference tournament at Roaring Gap Golf Club on Tuesday.
But the Sauras captured the league championship for a fifth time in the last decade and the first since 2017 with a score of 334 with the same nine-shot advantage over the Bears.
“We had a rough round in the morning and then had a two-hour weather delay,” said Sauras’ coach Kent Mendenhall. “The break seemed to help because we played well on the second nine. I’m very proud of their determination to be able to come back and win.”
Mount Airy overtook the Sauras season advantage with a 165 on the first nine holes surpassing the Sauras by four strokes with nine holes to play. After the delay, South Stokes shot a 156 on the second nine holes and covered the 13-stroke difference by outscoring the Bears 156 to 169.
South Stokes’ top golfer and Northwest 1A Golfer of the Year, Larsen Gallimore, shot an 82 on the 18-hole course, but had a league-best 291 on the season, one stroke better than Elkins’ James Owings. Gallimore made a five-foot putt on the last hole of the day to secure the league title.
Owings, the tournament winner with a 77, finished the season with a 292. He led the Elks to the conference tournament team victory with a score of 332. Mount Airy and South Stokes tied for second with a 334.
The top ten golfer were declared All-Conference performers with the next five being classified as honorable mention.
Gallimore and Owings were one and two on the list with the Sauras’ Keelan Robertson finishing third overall with a score of 307. Placing fourth was East Wilkes’ Tucker Settle (313), fifth and sixth were the Bears’ Brook Sizemore (316) and Avery Poindexter (322), seventh South Stokes’ Noah Sparks (331), eighth Elkin’s Judah Christian (337), ninth Mount Airy’s Eli Morrison (338), and rounding out the top ten was East Wilkes’ Brady Hall (343).
Honorable Mention All-Conference members were Matthew Pelky (Elkin), Chapman Utt (Mount Airy), Ryan Sanders (East Wilkes), Paul Brinegar (Elkin), and Mason Varney (Mount Airy).
South Stokes’ Cohen Jennings shot a 96 on the day and Bryson Snow had a 101.
Amos Stanberry was the top golfer for North Stokes with an 88, followed by Brandon Mabe 102, Jacob Dowell 102 and Will Greer 110.
Top 10 individual players on Tuesday were Owings and Robertson with a 77, Sparks (79), Gallimore (82), Poindexter (82), Sizemore (82), Christian (83), Hall (85), Morrison (85), and Varney (85).
Season team scores were South Stokes 1486, Mount Airy 1495, Elkin 1499, East Wilkes 1573, Starmount 1773, North Stokes 1889, and Alleghany 2042.
The Sauras, Bears, and Elks will travel to Mountain Golf Club on May 3 to compete in the 1A West Golf Regionals.