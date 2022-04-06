WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ softball team broke a three-game skid with a 6-1 win over county-rival and Northwest 1A Conference opponent North Stokes on Friday behind the arm of junior Emily Mitchell.
Mitchell went the distance for the win, giving up a run and five hits. She struck out eight and walked two.
Brittany Mabe led the game off by reaching on a two-base error by the Sauras’ left-fielder. Mitchell then retired the next three batters on two fly outs and pop up to strand Mabe at second.
Kinley Mabe started in the circle for the Vikings and was perfect in the first inning with getting South’s first three batters out.
The Vikings threatened again in the top of the second when Caroline Mabe led the inning off with a walk from Mitchell. Mabe moved to second on ground out by Kaydence Woods and then stole third base with one out. Mitchell got Paisley Heath to fly out to Rebecca Amos and then struck-out Lily White to end the inning.
South Stokes took a 2-0 lead in its half of the second inning on a double, a triple, and three walks by Kinley Mabe. Addison Flynt roped a double with one out and then reached third on a passed ball. Ryleigh Pinnix walked and then stole second with Eliana Spencer at bat. Spencer hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Flynt. Then second baseman Tatumn Brim hit a line-drive triple to right-field, scoring Pinnix. Mabe walked the next two batters to load the bases, but got out of the jam by getting Amos to pop up to the shortstop.
Mitchell held the Vikings scoreless in the third inning and then South added another run in its half of the home inning. Sydney Patterson led the inning off with a double and then scored on a bunt by Flynt to put the home team up 3-0.
Brittany Mabe took to the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it made no difference to the Sauras. South added two more runs when Madison Wilson walked with one out, stole second and then scored on a throwing error. Amos reached second on the error, stole third, and scored on a ground out by Patterson.
North Stokes added its run in the top of the sixth inning when Brittany Mabe led the stanza off with a double and scored on Kinley Mabe’s single to right field.
The Sauras countered the Vikings’ run in the bottom half of the inning when catcher McKenzie Smith reached on a hit batsman, stole second and then scored on Amos’ single.
North’s Kinley Mabe picked up the loss in three innings of work. She gave up four hits, walked four, and struck out two.
Pinnix recorded two hits for the Sauras with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. Amos, Preston, Flynt, and Brim had one hit a piece for South with each notching a RBI.
Brittany Mabe, Kinley Mabe, Grace Yarbrough, Caroline Mabe, and Woods had a hit each off of Mitchell.
South Stokes improves to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. North Stokes falls to 5-5 and 1-4. The Sauras will visit Oak Grove (6-4-1) on Thursday and then will stay on the road at Alleghany (0-11, 0-4) on Friday. The Vikings will travel to Elkin (6-4, 3-2) Friday at 6 p.m.