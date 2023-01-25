WALNUT COVE – Being a local college, South Stokes’ Keelan Robertson’s decision to attend Guilford College and play golf was a pretty easy decision for him. He considered Pfeiffer University and other out-of-state colleges inquired but being close to home was a key factor for him.

“I feel pretty good,” said the senior. “It’s very exciting, but a little nerve racking too. The campus is very simple, they have a pretty good golf team, and it’s close to home. Plus, I have a pretty good buddy (Larsen Gallimore) that’s going there too. It’s going to be fun.”