WINSTON-SALEM – Stokes County Post 290 Jr. Legion baseball team fell 7-6 in the championship game of the playoffs against conference foe West Forsyth Blue on a walk-off single on Sunday.

The good news for Post 290 is that this game was for seeding purposes only because both teams are advancing to the state tournament because the local conference is hosting the event that will begin on Thursday at Finch Field and Truist Point Stadium in High Point.