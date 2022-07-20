WINSTON-SALEM – Stokes County Post 290 Jr. Legion baseball team fell 7-6 in the championship game of the playoffs against conference foe West Forsyth Blue on a walk-off single on Sunday.
The good news for Post 290 is that this game was for seeding purposes only because both teams are advancing to the state tournament because the local conference is hosting the event that will begin on Thursday at Finch Field and Truist Point Stadium in High Point.
The Blue team raced out to a four-run lead after two innings of play before Post 290 could get on the scoreboard in the top of the third and fourth innings.
Eli Edwards scored on a wild pitch in the third to trim the margin to 4-1 and then Stokes posted three more runs in the fourth to knot the game at four each. Spencer Boles walked with one out and then Mikah Webster advanced him to second on a single to center field. Matthew Rierson walked loading the bases for Kahle Lickfeld.
Lickfeld flied out but not before Boles scored on a wild pitch and everyone else advanced a base on the same pitch putting runners in scoring position with Edwards up to bat. Edwards roped a single to right field platting both runners and dead locking the game at four runs each.
West Forsyth moved back in front with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and looked to close the door on the Stokes team in the top of the seventh.
Lickfeld singled and moved to second on an error by the right fielder. Tyler Pegram was hit by a pitch, but not before Lickfeld took third on a wild pitch. Eli Spainhour singled scoring Lickfeld and moved Pegram to second base in the process.
After the Forsyth team changed pitchers and struck out 290’s next batter, Gus Santoro doubled platting pinch runner Carter Spainhour tying the game at six each.
West Forsyth added the winning run in the bottom of the eight on a walk-off single by Lowe, the West Forsyth’s shortstop.
Stokes Jr. out hit West Forsyth 10-4 with Rierson, Lickfeld, Edwards, and Webster leading Post 290’s offense with two hits each in the game. Edwards recorded two RBIs with Eli Spainhour and Santoro pushing one run each over home plate.
Post 290 drops to 17-9 on the season and will play Burns Post 100 at Finch Field on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. Stokes Jr. team will play three days of pool play and see if they move on and play in the semi-finals on Sunday and finals on Monday. There is admission into the games with all-day passes costing $12.
Thursday, July 21
4 p.m. Stokes County Post 290 vs. Burns Post 100 (Finch Field)
4 p.m. – Western Forsyth Post 522 vs. South Caldwell Post 29 (Truist Point)
6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
6:45 p.m. – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Post 87 Jr. HiToms (Finch Field)
6:45 p.m. – Kinston Post 43 vs. Pembroke Post 50 (Truist Point)
Friday, July 22
9:30 a.m. – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Burns Post 100 (Truist Point)
10 a.m. – Kinston Post 43 vs. Western Forsyth Post 522 (Finch Field)
12:15 p.m. – Stokes County Post 290 vs. Post 87 Jr. HiToms (Truist Point)
12:45 p.m. – Pembroke Post 50 vs. South Caldwell Post 29 (Finch Field)
Saturday, July 23
9:30 a.m. – South Caldwell Post 29 vs. Kinston Post 43 (Truist Point)
10:30 a.m. – Burns Post 100 vs. Post 87 Jr. HiToms (Finch Field)
12:15 p.m. – Western Forsyth Post 522 vs. Pembroke Post 50 (Truist Point)
1:15 p.m. – Stokes County Post 290 vs. Wilmington Post 10 (Finch Field)