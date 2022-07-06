KING – Stokes County Post 290 Junior team competed its season with a double-header spilt against West Forsyth Green and West Forsyth Blue. The junior team beat the green squad 19-5 but went cold against the blue team and lost 5-1 eliminating them from the playoffs.
“We came up short on the making the playoffs, but we return everyone but 3-4 players next summer,” said Post 290 coach Tanner Lomax. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this group grows over the next few years together at West Stokes. They’re a special group and the future is very bright on the West side.”
Stokes County’s Eli Spainhour gave West Forsyth Green all they wanted with a four-hit day with three singles, a double, and three RBIs.
Post 290 scored three runs in the top of the first and then blew the game open with nine runs in the top of third, and six more in the top of the fifth.
The junior team pounded out 14 hits with four players having multi-hit days. Adding to Spainhour’s four hits was Tyler Pegram, Mikah Webster, and Caiden Mendenhall’s two hits each. Pegram collected four RBIs, Mendenhall two, Cooper Burnette two, and three other players having one each.
Webster was the winning pitcher. He pitched 3.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five.
In game two against the blue team, Post 290 fell behind early with three runs scored against them in the bottom of the first.
Matt Rierson, Eli Edwards, and Webster had one hit each in the game.
“I wouldn’t want to coach another group of kids,” said Lomax. “They give their all every time they step on the field. I had so many different kids step up big in different games. Whether it was on the mound, at the plate or making a play in the field, they never quit no matter the score. They battled night in and night out and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.
“Thanks to all my assistant coaches for your time and help all summer. Parents thank you for allowing me to coach your son and hopefully making a little impact on them. It’s not how we wanted it to end the season, but we grew as individuals and a team, we will be back.”