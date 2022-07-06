KING – Stokes County Post 290 Junior team competed its season with a double-header spilt against West Forsyth Green and West Forsyth Blue. The junior team beat the green squad 19-5 but went cold against the blue team and lost 5-1 eliminating them from the playoffs.

“We came up short on the making the playoffs, but we return everyone but 3-4 players next summer,” said Post 290 coach Tanner Lomax. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this group grows over the next few years together at West Stokes. They’re a special group and the future is very bright on the West side.”