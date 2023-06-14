KING – Stokes County Junior Legion came from behind had and beat West Forsyth Green 10-9 on Tuesday at West Stokes High.
Post 290 It took an early 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning after Eli Edwards doubled to begin the game and then scored on a passed ball.
West Forsyth tied the game at one in the third inning after scoring an unearned run off a dropped ball.
The Green team took a comfortable 9-1 lead after the fourth inning scoring eight runs behind the play of four hits, three walks, and a hit batsman.
Post 290 got their bats cranked up in the bottom of the fifth inning when West Forsyth loaded the bases with the walks. Dru Hall grounded out to first base scoring their first run of the stanza.
The team added another run when Drew Bullington walked making the score 9-3. Carter Spainhour singled on a line drive to left field scoring Caiden Mendenhall. The junior team received three more walks and eventually took the lead after Reeves’ base knock to right field that scored Bennett.
Reeves earned the victory from the circle. The left-hander went three and a third innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out six and walking zero. Mendenhall started the game pitching 1.2 innings, striking at one and walking three. Bullington pitched two innings giving up eight earned runs whle striking out four.
Hall, Reeves, Edwards, Spainhour, and Bullington each collected a hit in the game with Reeves, Hall, Spainhour, and Chase Bowman notching an RBI.
West Forsyth racked up nine hits in the contest with Pfaff and Phelps each managing two hits and a RBI each.
Stokes County improved its’ record to 6-2-1. The team will play again on Thursday at West Stokes against Surry Pride with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.