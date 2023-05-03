129606586_web1_Carter-Phillips

KING – West Stokes announced that Carter Phillips will be the school’s fourth basketball coach since the school was opened during the 1999-00 school year.

“Coach Phillips is known for his passion for the game and his ability to communicate and teach the game of basketball,” said athletic director Travis Gammons. “His philosophy to implement a system that can adapt based on the players’ skill set regardless of if we are playing a fast temp style or half-court game is what we were looking for. He will set a standard of discipline in the team’s approach to the game.”