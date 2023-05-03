KING – West Stokes announced that Carter Phillips will be the school’s fourth basketball coach since the school was opened during the 1999-00 school year.
“Coach Phillips is known for his passion for the game and his ability to communicate and teach the game of basketball,” said athletic director Travis Gammons. “His philosophy to implement a system that can adapt based on the players’ skill set regardless of if we are playing a fast temp style or half-court game is what we were looking for. He will set a standard of discipline in the team’s approach to the game.”
“Being a head coach is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Phillips. “West Stokes has a rich tradition in basketball and is known for their effort on the defensive side while playing smart on offense. I am grateful to the West Stokes High School administration, Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, and the Stokes County Board of Education for providing me with this opportunity. The King and Pinnacle communities value athletics and I am excited to join the Wildcat Family.”
Coach Phillips will begin coaching immediately and will transition to teaching physical education this fall. Additionally, Coach Phillips is excited to work with the elementary and middle school players and coaches. Coach Phillips and West Stokes will be sharing information about summer camps in the coming weeks.
Phillips graduated from North Surry High School in 2017 and went on to play basketball for three years at Catawba College and one year at Lees-McRae College, both NCAA Division II Schools. He most recently served on the North Surry’s basketball coaching staff as a varsity assistant and JV head coach.
“Our main goal is to provide our guys with the necessary tools to be successful not only on the court, but in life as well with an emphasis on respect, accountability, and hard work,” added Phillips. “The program will be filled with high character guys who stay out of trouble and do well in school. Last season they finished second in the conference and won a playoff game, so we are trying to build on that.”
Coach Phillips was inducted into the North Surry Hall of Fame this past January. He was a three-year starter for the Greyhounds and graduated third on North Surry’s all-time scoring list with 1,469 points. He also finished his high school career with 575 rebounds, 294 assists, 153 steals, and 142 3-pointers.
Phillips earned All-Conference Honors three times, was selected for the WPAC All-Tournament team twice and was named WPAC Player of the Year in 2017. Phillips was also named All-Northwest, First-Team All-District, District Player of the Year and was selected for the N.C. East-West All-Star game after averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists his senior year.
He helped led the Greyhounds to three conference championships (2015-17), two conference tournament championships (2016-17), 2A West Regional Champions (2017), and 2A State Runner-up in 2017. Phillips was named North Surry’s Most Outstanding Player of the 2A State Championship game. He finished the game with 26 points on 57% shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.