Free soccer camps for area youth will be held July 18-22 and 25-29 at Elkin High School. The camps will be led by brothers Luciano Oliveri, left, and Ariel Oliveri, right, as well as Luciano’s daughter Paloma. Ariel and Luciano’s father, Dr. Nestor Oliveri, was a 1964 graduate of Elkin High School.
Elkin High School will play host to a free soccer camp that gives area youth the opportunity to learn from an international coaching staff.
The camp, which will be led by the children of one of Elkin High School’s (EHS) most impactful alumni Dr. Nestor Oliveri, is available to kindergarteners through eighth graders, and is open to young athletes from all schools: not just students of Elkin City Schools (ECS).
Camp will be held July 18-22 and July 25-29 from 9-11 a.m. at Elkin’s Grissom Stadium. Luciano and Ariel Oliveri, as well as Ariel’s daughter Paloma, will lead the camp each day along with Elkin coaches Darren Pelkey, Dr. Evan Ballard and current EHS players.
Both brothers have backgrounds playing soccer at advanced levels. Luciano even competed for Argentina in the 1991 U-17 World Cup and was a member of Racing Club de Avellaneda.
The camp is free to attend thanks to sponsorship from the EHS Alumni Association, the ECS Board, the EHS Athletic Association and Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation. Soccer balls will be provided at the camp.
There is no sign up necessary, and anyone interested just needs to show up at the camp and sign a contact/waiver sheet. With questions, contact EHS Athletic Director Josh Pardue at parduej@elkin.k12.nc.us
A life of service
Luciano and Ariel Oliveri, both of Argentina, return to Surry County after previously visiting in early 2020. Their father was a foreign exchange student that graduated from EHS in 1964. Since soccer was not offered at Elkin at the time, Nestor played fullback and kicked for the football team.
Following graduation, Nestor returned to Argentina to attend medical school, became a doctor and opened a clinic serving the poor in Buenos Aires. He worked at a paying clinic to help raise a family and finance the free clinic.
When Luciano and Ariel first visited Elkin in 2020, they spoke of their late father’s desire to keep the free clinic open 24/7. Dr. Oliveri was dedicated to serving those most in need of help and wasn’t afraid to speak out against oppression. Ariel and Luciano said their father spoke out against the violation of human rights and political freedom by Argentina’s military dictatorship in the 1970s. As a result, Dr. Oliveri went into hiding for years until the dictatorship was overthrown and he could continue practicing medicine.
In a 2020 article in The Elkin Tribune, then-editor Bill Colvard – who attended Ariel and Luciano’s various presentations as part of their reunion – described Dr. Oliveri’s philosophy of social medicine as the following:
“In addition to fighting germs and viruses, social medicine also fights against social conditions and cultural practices that may cause disease. It involves not only treating disease but preventing disease by eradicating the social and physical conditions that cause it.
“For example, if a person has a gastrointestinal disorder because of unclean water with microorganisms, a doctor of social medicine would not only treat the problem with medicine but try to make changes in the community’s water supply that causes the disorder to recur which, in turn, requires more and more medicine.”
Ariel reflected on he and his brother’s first trip to Elkin in a column in The Elkin Tribune. In it, Ariel spoke of his father’s mentality, saying that he: “instilled in us that the most important things in life are priceless. Not everything of value can be bought with money. Not everything can be sold or converted to money. Money is not the main thing in life. That’s the philosophy my father lived by, and that’s what made him happy.”
Ariel and Luciano followed in their father’s footsteps of service. Ariel is an instructor who teaches at seven different schools, ranging from kindergarten to college, as well as a writer and musician. Luciano, who has worked as a radiologist, plans to follow his father’s path of opening his own practice.