DANBURY — North Stokes’ track team hosted its 12th annual Mighty Viking Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings hosted 16 teams, with Dudley (130) winning the boys’ team competition and Southwest Guilford (149) winning the girls’.
North Stokes’ boys’ team finished 10th with 34 points and the girls were ninth with 14 points.
Five individual male Vikings finished in the top 10 in their respected events.
Freshman David Lee Williams was the only first place winner for the Vikings. He won the pole vault with a jump of 11-00. Williams also raced in the 200-meter dash, placing 39th.
Sophomore Seth Emory placed second in the 3200 meter race, with a time of 10:55.12, and sixth in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:55.46.
Sophomore Cole Hicks was fifth in the 400 meter dash and 13th in the 200 meter dash. Reed Hemrick was seventh in shot put with a distance of 34-08.5.
Matthew Gray was 10th in the 110 meter hurdles and Scotty Stevens placed seventh in the 200 meter dash and eighth in the 300 meter hurdles.
North Stokes’ girls’ team had two athletes finish in the top 10 in their events. Anastazia Tynio was fifth in the shot put, with a throw of 28-03, and seventh in the discus throw with a distance of 74-07.
Rachel Bingman placed third in the discus with a distance 93.09 and seventh in the shot put 26-09.
Boys' team scores: Dudley (130 points), RJ Reynolds (87), Trinity (69), Mount Airy (66), Southwest Guilford (61), Fayetteville Christian (59), Davie County (50), Corners Lake (48), South Davidson (44), North Stokes (34), Carroll County(17), Starmount (15), Greensboro Home School (12).
Girls’ team scores: Southwest Guilford (149), Dudley (136), Forsyth Home (70), RJ Reynolds (52), Fayetteville Christian (41), Carrol County (33), Colby Prep Leadership (19), Salem Baptist (15), Davie County (14), North Stokes (14), Trinity (13), Starmount (11), Corner Stone (11), Millennium Charter Academy (10), Greensboro Home School (10), and High Point Central (8).