WINSTON-SALEM – Burt Myers continued his hot streak Saturday night, and Jonathan Brown picked up his fifth win of the season as both drivers split the twin 50-lap races in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series.

In the first 50-lap race, Lee Jeffreys won the pole – and after the top-six qualifiers redrew for position, Jeffreys remained on the pole. Jason Myers and his brother Burt sat second and third, with Danny Bohn in fourth.