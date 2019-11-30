Wildcats punch ticket to the 2A West Regional final

BURNSVILLE – For 26 consecutive games, 1,528 days, or 3 years, 2 months, and 7 days, West Stokes did something no other team has been able to do: beat Mountain Heritage (11-2) on their home turf. In fact, the Cougars have only lost four games at home in the last six years (34-4) before the Wildcats broke their streak and beat the No. 1 seed 28-22 in the NCHSAA 2A West state playoffs on Friday night.
“These kids are tough and hard-nosed and find a way to win,” said Wildcat Jimmy Upchurch after their third-round victory. “They remind me a lot of our 2011 team. Nobody gave us a shot back then and it’s the same today. We made some early season adjustments and the guys started playing and believing in each other.
“Outside of our community and school, people still don’t give our kids the credit they deserve. I was once told before I left East Surry and came to West that I couldn’t build a winning program here. With the help of several great coaches, we have earned four conference championships, a regional championship, a state championship, and now the right to play for another regional title and the chance to go another state championship game. I would say that we have proved to be a good football team with a winning tradition at West Stokes High School.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cougars (11-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead on a 10-yard reception from Callin Randolph to Logan Higgins 45-seconds into the second period. The touchdown catch was set up when Jalen Branton snagged an interception and ran it down to the Wildcats’ 25-yard line at the end of the first.
The Wildcats punted on their next possession, but the defense forced one of three turnovers in the game and got the ball back when Dalton Brewer recovered a fumble on the Cougars’ 35-yard line. Four plays later Amon Conrad threaded the needle through the middle of Mountain Heritage’s defense to Palmer Elliott and he scored on a 26-yard reception. Kelin Parsons ran the extra-point in with 2:08 left before halftime, tying the game at 8-8.
“Their offense is designed to churn some clock and keep the ball from the other team’s offense and that’s what they did in the first half,” said Upchurch. “Coming into the second half, I knew we needed to be more efficient with our possessions and not make mistakes like we did in the first half. As long as our defense continued to play the way they were playing and our offense could be more consistent, I felt we would be okay.”
The Wildcats wasted little time in taking a lead they would never relinquish on the opening play of the second half. Senior Cortlen Dutton scooped the kickoff and raced 66 yards down the left sideline, giving West a 14-8 advantage.
West’s defense forced another punt by the home team and gave possession back to their offense at the 18-yard line. Conrad threw two incomplete passes on first and second downs before completing an 11-yard pass to Chris Brown for a first down. The quarterback completed his next three passes to Dutton and Brighton Berthrong pushing the Wildcats’ offense down to the Cougar’s 30-yard line. After the referees missed an obvious pass interference on Mountain Heritage’s defense and then accessed the Wildcats a penalty two plays later, West faced a fourth and 14. Conrad calmly sat in the pocket and lofted a 34-yard strike to Parsons, giving West a 22-8 edge after Elliott’s two-point conversion.
The Cougars were able to cut the Wildcat lead back to a one-score game when West was flagged for a late hit out of bounds, giving Heritage possession inside the red zone. Four plays later Randolph scored on a five-yard run with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats cling to a 22-14 lead late in the fourth quarter when the defense made a huge stop near midfield on fourth down. The Cougar faithful expected the Wildcats to use the remaining four minutes and run the clock out with runs. Upchurch and his offensive staff went aggressive and tacked on another score with an over-the-shoulder, one-handed catch by Parsons with 3:17 left in the contest.
Mountain Heritage being the team they are, didn’t give up and made several big plays down the stretch and cut the Cat’s margin to 28-22 with just 50 ticks remaining on the clock. Parsons recovered the onside kick and the Wildcats went into the victory formation.
“It’s an exciting time to be a Wildcat,” exclaimed Upchurch. “We faced adversity time and time again and our kids rose to the occasion and earned this win. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations. Tonight we will celebrate this win, but in the morning we will quickly turn our focus towards Reidsville.”
Conrad had an average night to his standards and passed for 239 yards on 18-of-30 with three scores and two interceptions against the tough Cougar defense. He completed passes to five different receivers with Dutton leading the way with seven. Parsons hauled in six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, with Brown and Berthrong securing two catches each.
Elliott’s 20 tackles led five different Wildcats in double-digit stops, with Mountain Heritage holding a 2:1 edge in time of possession. Sophomore Austin Blackburn recorded 16 tackles; Parsons tallied 13, and Devin Stanley and Cameron Pack made 11 stops each.
The Wildcats have now won 10 straight games and move to 11-3 on the season. They will travel to old North State Conference rival (2005-2008) on Friday for the western finals to play No. 2 seed Reidsville (13-1), after Reidsville beat No. 3 Brevard in the other semi-final.
