BURNSVILLE – For 26 consecutive games, 1,528 days, or 3 years, 2 months, and 7 days, West Stokes did something no other team has been able to do: beat Mountain Heritage (11-2) on their home turf. In fact, the Cougars have only lost four games at home in the last six years (34-4) before the Wildcats broke their streak and beat the No. 1 seed 28-22 in the NCHSAA 2A West state playoffs on Friday night.

“These kids are tough and hard-nosed and find a way to win,” said Wildcat Jimmy Upchurch after their third-round victory. “They remind me a lot of our 2011 team. Nobody gave us a shot back then and it’s the same today. We made some early season adjustments and the guys started playing and believing in each other.

Wildcats punch ticket to the 2A West Regional final
