DOBSON – It’s been six years since the West Stokes women’s cross country team has competed at the 2A state championships. Last Saturday all that changed when the team placed third in the 2A Midwest Regionals behind champion and old Central Carolina Conference foe East Davidson and West Stanly to advance to the finals.

“I don’t think we ran our best today, but we did well enough to advance,” said Wildcat coach Benji Knox. “These girls have worked hard and have made huge strides since September. I’m looking forward to watching them run next week. We are a young team and have a lot of improvements to make, but if these girls will dedicate themselves to summer workouts and continue to work hard, this team could be a special group of girls next year. It all depends on them.”

Wildcats place third at regionals, advance to state meet
