Wildcats place third at regionals, advance to state meet

DOBSON – It’s been six years since the West Stokes women’s cross country team has competed at the 2A state championships. Last Saturday all that changed when the team placed third in the 2A Midwest Regionals behind champion and old Central Carolina Conference foe East Davidson and West Stanly to advance to the finals.
“I don’t think we ran our best today, but we did well enough to advance,” said Wildcat coach Benji Knox. “These girls have worked hard and have made huge strides since September. I’m looking forward to watching them run next week. We are a young team and have a lot of improvements to make, but if these girls will dedicate themselves to summer workouts and continue to work hard, this team could be a special group of girls next year. It all depends on them.”
First-year runner Maggie Hill has continued to make strides and placed fifth at the meet with a time of 21:20.31, less than a second from finishing fourth. Junior Sydney Cockerham ran her way to an eighth-place with a time of 21:44.62. She finished 28th last season at the regionals and improved her time by 53-seconds. Both runners earned 2A Midwest All-Region with their top 10 finish.
Rhyan Sapp was the third runner to cross the finish line for West Stokes with a personal best time of 23:23.94. Senior Laila McGee improved her finish of 107th place last year to 49th this year, but better yet knocked two and a half minutes off of her time by running 23:41.44.
Junior Desiree Shields bettered her time from last year to 24:10.53 this season and freshman newcomer Mikayla Nixon ran her first regional meet with a time of 25:35.15, just three seconds off of her personal best. Sylvia McGee was the final Wildcat to finish the race with a time of 26:34.84.
The boy’s team didn’t qualify for the state championships, but four of the seven runners had record days.
Freshman Greg Grasso recorded his personal record of 18:20.20 and finished the race 31st out of 151 runners. Cameron Knox (18:43.80), Jackson Stover (21:20.40), and Elijah Bower (21:49.70) all broke their personal best times as well. Jacob Adkins finished the race at 18:38.00, more than two minutes better than last year, Jacob Shrum at 22:23.60, and Mason Boles 22:46.20.
Western Piedmont league champion Atkins won the boys Midwest title with 56 points, followed by Oak Grove, South Rowan, Central Davidson, and East Davidson.
The West women will take to the 5K course again on Saturday at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex at 3:30 p.m.
The West Stokes women's cross country team finished as back-to-back WPAC Champions and placed third as a team advancing to the state championship. Pictured, from left: Mikayla Nixon, Desiree Shields, Maggie Hill, Sydney Cockerham, Laila McGee, Sylvia McGee, and Rhyan Sapp.