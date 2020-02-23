GREENSBORO – South Stokes senior Jackson Boles earned his third straight individual NCHSAA State Championship in impression fashion at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday. He easily handled and pinned all three opponents in the first periods, while breaking Morgan Bagley’s school record of 152 wins, set back in 2015. Boles finished his career at 155-15.

“This feel’s awesome, but I still have college and I’m not done yet,” said Boles. “I just wanted to dominate tonight. I think I’m the best kid in this coliseum and I don’t mean that in a cocky way, it’s just the time and effort I’ve put into this sport and the blood, sweat, and tears, I just wanted to dominate and come out here and do what I do.”

Third time, like first two, is a charm
