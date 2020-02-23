Third time, like first two, is a charm

GREENSBORO – South Stokes senior Jackson Boles earned his third straight individual NCHSAA State Championship in impression fashion at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday. He easily handled and pinned all three opponents in the first periods, while breaking Morgan Bagley’s school record of 152 wins, set back in 2015. Boles finished his career at 155-15.
“This feel’s awesome, but I still have college and I’m not done yet,” said Boles. “I just wanted to dominate tonight. I think I’m the best kid in this coliseum and I don’t mean that in a cocky way, it’s just the time and effort I’ve put into this sport and the blood, sweat, and tears, I just wanted to dominate and come out here and do what I do.”
Boles, 44-0 and ranked No. 1 in the 1A 170-pound weight class from start to finish, took care of Cherokee’s Caden Pheasant on Friday in the quarterfinals with his first pin in 1:26 to break Bagley’s school record. The next afternoon the senior bolted his way into the finals with a pin in 1:35 over Matthew Mauro of Bradford Prep in the semifinals. In the championship match Boles scored his first points over Avery County’s Dalton Towe on a take down within five-seconds of the match starting and over the next 1:45 the state champion played with his opponent like a cat teasing a mouse. He collected four near falls and led 13-0 before pinning Towe with nine seconds left in the opening period.
“When he came out of the tunnel announcing him as a two-time state champion, you could just see in his eyes how focused he was,” said Sauras’ coach Chad Amos. “He is always interested in what I have to say before each match, even though he has his own style and game plan of doing things. He has a system and when you take someone like that in the first period it’s pretty awesome, I’m just proud of him and all of the work he has put in and that it’s paid off.”
Four other Saura athletes returned to the state tournament: juniors Cody Lawson (113 pounds), Kaleb Mitchell (160 pounds), Johnny Dotson (145 pounds), and senior Jordan Mitchell (195 pounds)
Lawson used his experience from last year’s first and second rounds losses and wrestled his way to the finals with a pin over John Parton of Swain County, and Logan Tortual of Rosewood in a 7-4 decision. Tortual eliminated Lawson from last season’s championships in the consolations second round. In the championship match, the Saura athlete injured his shoulder on a fall and was unable to continue, having to forfeit the match to Gabe Beal of Uwharrie Charter. Lawson had beaten Beal in the 1A East Region a week ago.
Jordan Mitchell (37-7) had wins over Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson) and Adrian Little (Albemarle), the bracket’s No. 1 seed, by pin fall in 3:35. Wrestling for third place, he had a rematch with Turner and pinned him in 2:15.
Kaleb Mitchell finished out his career at South Stokes at 18-5. He was injured most of the conference season and was not mid-season form, but was able to qualify for states at the East Regionals. He lost a tough 2-1 decision to East Wilkes’ Dustin Blackburn in the first round. Kaleb had a 1-0 lead in the last 20-seconds of the match before Blackburn earned a reversal. The East Wilkes’ wrestler finished as the state runner-up in the 1A 160 pound weight class. Mitchell recorded a pin over Braden Taylor (Cherokee) in the first round of the consolations by pin fall, but then was eliminated by in the consolation semifinals to Justin Stewart (Robbinsville) in a 6-4 decision.
Dotson recorded a 34-17 season record and lost two decision matches against Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) and Lucas Brown (Swain County), while leading in both matches.
North Stokes also had two wrestlers competing at the 1A level, sophomore Hunter Fulp (103 pounds) and senior Orion Martin (285 pounds). Fulp grabbed a bronze medal and finished the season at 43-4 and ranked third in the 1A 106-pound rankings. He moved to the semifinals with a pin fall over Horveli Rodriquez of Albemarle. Fulp then faced eventual state champion Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter in the semifinals and lost a 9-4 decision. Fitch became the first female to win an individual state championship when she beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville. Fulp came back strong in the third-place match with a 9-3 decision over second ranked Brandon Ropp (Rosman).
Martin finished in his career at 28-9 on the season and lost both of his matches in the state championship series to Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret) and Unique Carvalho (Albemarle) by pin falls.
Avery County won the individual team state championship with a total of 157.5 points. Uwharrie Charter placed second with 116.0, followed by Robbinsville (75), Mount Airy (58.5), and South Stokes (56).
West Stokes had three of its seven wrestlers qualify for the state tournament this year: junior Phillip Lowman (145 pounds) and sophomores Cole Waddell (113 pounds) and Bryan Gordon (170 pounds).
Waddell (35-11) and Lowman wrestled their way to the consolation third round, one win away from placing in the state tournament. Waddell won his first match 4-0, but loss in the quarterfinals to Landon Stocks by pin, but came back with an 11-5 decision over Zack Warren (Washington). He was eliminated on an 8-2 decision from Grant Haney (Central Academy).
Lowman (38-8) returned from an injury plagued 2019 season and qualified for his first state tournament. He handled Kevin Bell (South Granville) rather easily in a 17-2 technical fall. Lowman lost a major decision to Jack Hawbaker (First Flight), who ended up winning third place, and then pinned Drake Egan (Croaton) in the first period advancing to the consolation third round. He lost 6-5 to Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell) in the last seconds of the match when Guardiola escaped from Lowman with the scored knotted at 5-5.
Gordon’s first experience in the state tournament ended in two losses, but not without some fight. He dropped a 14-10 decision to Wilmouth Shores (Wheatmore) and a 10-3 decision to Evan Steiger (Foard). Gordon finished the year at 34-10 and ranked 10th in the 1A 170 pound weight division.
Central Academy won the team state individual tournament with 125.5 points, followed by Foard 115, and Newton-Conover 94.5.
Stokes County as a whole qualified 10 of the 29 wrestlers from regionals between North, South, and West Stokes. Of the 10 that wrestled in the state tournament, seven of them will return next season. The Sauras’ Jordan Mitchell, Dotson, and Lawson, the Wildcats Waddell, Lowman, and Gordon, and Fulp for the Vikings will all return next year and will look to build on their experiences from this season.
South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles celebrates his third straight NCHSAA Individual State Championship. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jackson-Boles-2-1.jpgSouth Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles celebrates his third straight NCHSAA Individual State Championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Sauras’ Jackson Boles stands with coaches Chad Amos and Jimmy Via after winning the state championship in the 1A 170-pound weight class. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jackson-Boles-with-coaches-1.jpgThe Sauras’ Jackson Boles stands with coaches Chad Amos and Jimmy Via after winning the state championship in the 1A 170-pound weight class. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Boles pins Dalton Towe of Avery County in the championship match. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jackson-Boles-3-1.jpgBoles pins Dalton Towe of Avery County in the championship match. Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ Cody Lawson gains the advantage over Gabe Beal before defaulting in the championship match due to a shoulder injury. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Cody-Lawson-1.jpgSouth Stokes’ Cody Lawson gains the advantage over Gabe Beal before defaulting in the championship match due to a shoulder injury. Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp holds on to beat Brandon Ropp of Rosman 9-3 for third place in the state. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hunter-Fulp-1.jpgNorth Stokes’ Hunter Fulp holds on to beat Brandon Ropp of Rosman 9-3 for third place in the state. Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ Jordan Mitchell gets a reversal in an earlier match in the state championships in Greensboro. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jordan-Mitchell-1.jpgSouth Stokes’ Jordan Mitchell gets a reversal in an earlier match in the state championships in Greensboro. Robert Money | The Stokes News
West Stokes’ Cole Waddell takes bottom during his consolation match in the state tournament. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Cole-Waddell-2.jpgWest Stokes’ Cole Waddell takes bottom during his consolation match in the state tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Wildcat Phillip Lowman gets a pin against Kevin Bell of South Granville in the first round of the 145-pound division. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Phillip-Lowman-13-1.jpgWildcat Phillip Lowman gets a pin against Kevin Bell of South Granville in the first round of the 145-pound division. Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes’ senior Orion Martin awaits in consolation match in the state tournament. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Orion-Martin-1.jpgNorth Stokes’ senior Orion Martin awaits in consolation match in the state tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sophomore Bryan Gordon of West Stokes loss his two state playoff matches by decisions. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bryan-Gordon-2-3.jpgSophomore Bryan Gordon of West Stokes loss his two state playoff matches by decisions. Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Sauras’ Johnny Dotson tries to keep the upper hand on an opponent in the 1A 145-und bracket Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Johnny-Dotson-1.jpgThe Sauras’ Johnny Dotson tries to keep the upper hand on an opponent in the 1A 145-und bracket Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Senior Kaleb Mitchell gets a pin in the first round of the consolation bracket for South Stokes. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Kaleb-Mitchell-3.jpgSenior Kaleb Mitchell gets a pin in the first round of the consolation bracket for South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Boles flashes the three on both hands after winning his third state title. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jackson-Boles-1-2.jpgBoles flashes the three on both hands after winning his third state title. Robert Money | The Stokes News South’s Boles wins third state championship
By Robert Money Jr.
Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.