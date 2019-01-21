Sauras falter in fourth quarter

The men’s basketball team at South Stokes is in a rebuilding year after losing four starters off of last year’s squad, but Friday night anyone watching wouldn’t have known it as they battled Bishop McGuinness, the state’s #1 ranked 1A team, to the bitter end before losing 42-36 during a Northwest 1A Conference game in Kernersville. The ladies team gave up a big first quarter to the Villains and fell 63-43.
“We played very hard and executed well throughout the game,” said Saura coach Jason Clark. “We missed a few easy shots in the last two minutes that could have changed the outcome, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. We also had some calls that didn’t go our way down the stretch and they were big momentum changers considering the amount of points that where scored.”
The Villains jumped out to a small lead and held a 9-7 advantage after the first quarter. Senior Tyliq Hairston guided the visitors ahead in the second period with four points and a 16-14 halftime edge.
Bishop took control in the third quarter by shooting 14 free throws and recording only one foul to the Sauras nine in the stanza. The Villains attempted 25 shots from the charity stripe to South’s 12 and made 15 of them and took a 24-23 led into the last eight minutes of play.
The home team scored more points (18) in the fourth quarter than they did in the entire first half and closed out the last two minutes of the game for the victory and remained undefeated in conference play.
“The most impressive thing about our kids is that everyone counts them out and they continue to come out and give everything they have each and every night,” Clark exclaimed. “We don’t like losing, but the effort is there and the only thing we feel like we didn’t do was win in the final score. We outhustled them, outworked them, rebounded with them, even though the size differential was major, and just played all around better. I’m very proud of the team and how they have been playing, despite playing in one of the toughest conferences in the state.”
Hairston led the Sauras with 10 points. Shemar Dalton and Ryan Tilley added nine each in the contest. Cameron Caroway paced the Villains with 10.
The Lady Sauras continued to struggle with turnovers and it showed in the first quarter as the Villains took a 22-11 led into the second. South played better in the second stanza as inside presence Ashley Cleghorn scored five of her seven points and held the halftime tally to 36-24 Bishop.
South continued to battle in the second half, but the first quarter ended up being the deciding factor in the game. The Villains extended their score to 41-34 at the end of the third and then outscored the visitors by three in the fourth.
Tatyana Childress led the Sauras with 14 points and Maddie Shore added 13. Elizabeth Knox paced all scorers with 23 points and Cammie Cooke secured 14 and teammate Michelle Petrangel 11.
The Sauras men team dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the Northwest, while Bishop improved to 12-3 and 2-0. The Lady Sauras fell to 5-9 and 1-1 and the Villains are now 11-5 and 1-1. South Stokes will travel to Mount Airy on Tuesday and the women’s game will start at 6 p.m. against the state’s number four ranked team, and then the men’s contest will begin at 7:30 p.m.