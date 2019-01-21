The men’s basketball team at South Stokes is in a rebuilding year after losing four starters off of last year’s squad, but Friday night anyone watching wouldn’t have known it as they battled Bishop McGuinness, the state’s #1 ranked 1A team, to the bitter end before losing 42-36 during a Northwest 1A Conference game in Kernersville. The ladies team gave up a big first quarter to the Villains and fell 63-43.

“We played very hard and executed well throughout the game,” said Saura coach Jason Clark. “We missed a few easy shots in the last two minutes that could have changed the outcome, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. We also had some calls that didn’t go our way down the stretch and they were big momentum changers considering the amount of points that where scored.”

Sauras falter in fourth quarter
