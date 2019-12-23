Hemric leads All-County cross-country team

The Stokes News, along with area coaches, has nominated and selected the 2019 All-Stokes County boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams from the fall season.
Both North and West Stokes’ girls’ programs secured conference championships at their respected conference meets. The Wildcats won back-to-back WPAC championships, while the Vikings celebrated their first Northwest 1A championship since 2010.
Leading the all-county team is back-to-back state 1A individual champion Abigail Hemric. She completed her senior season with another championship at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex with a time of 19:19.17. She also had a first-place run at the regional race and scored her fourth straight conference championship with a run of 19:15.68.
Teammate Rachel Overby had another stellar season with a third-place finish in the conference race, a fifth-place run at regionals and 22nd place finish in the state meet.
Lydia Stevens and Elizabeth McBride are the final two North Stokes runners to round out the girls’ all-county team from the Vikings. McBride, like Hemric and Overby, earned a spot on the county team last season. McBride was all-conference and finished 9th in the conference race, 39th in regionals, and 110th at states. Stevens secured an all-conference run by placing sixth over in the Northwest, 35th in the regional race, and 108 at the state meet.
West Stokes had five girl runners selected to the team after losing a lot of experience from last season’s team. Sophomore Maggie Hill transitioned from volleyball to cross-country and was less than a second from earning her first individual conference championship and runner of the year in the WPAC. She finished fifth in the region and broke her personal record at the state meet with a time of 20:48.92 and a 29th place finish.
Sydney Cockerham is the only girl to repeat from last year’s team for the Wildcats. She finished fifth at the conference meet, eighth at regionals, and ran her personal best at state meet with a time of 21:23.43.
Laila McGee, Rhyan Sapp, and Desiree Shields are the other three Wildcats to make the team. McGee finished up her senior season with an eighth-place finish at the conference meet, was 44th at regionals, and had a personal best time of 22:45.68 at the state championship. Sapp, who was also selected to the all-county tennis team, recorded a 15th place at the conference meet, ran her personal best at regionals with a time of 23:29.94, and finished 123rd at states. Shields was 21st at the WPAC race with a time of 24:10.80, 54th at regionals, and 142nd at states.
South Stokes had one runner to make the all-county team. Sophomore Gwendolyn Amos-Wall ran a personal best 24:14.54 at the Northwest 1A meet and finished 13th and made honorable mention all-conference. She qualified for the regional race but did not run.
For the boys’ team, only six runners were selected. West Stokes recorded the most boys’ all-county runners, led by Jacob Adkins, who finished sixth in the conference race, earning all-conference and ran his personal best of 18:04.60. He ran a 18:38.00 time at regionals and placed 42nd. Freshman Greg Grasso finished 12th in the conference race and ran his personal best at regionals with a time of 18:20.20 and a 31st place time. Cameron Knox is a three-time all-county runner with a 19th place time at the WPAC meet and added his best time of 18:43.80 at the regional meet with a 44th place finish.
North Stokes added two runners and South Stokes one. The Vikings’ Bryson Brewer and Zander Festa, who made last year’s team, were selected, along with the Sauras’ Cody Lawson. Brewer was all-conference with an eighth-place conference finish with a personal record of 18:59.05 and a 19th place finish at regionals. Festa placed 11th at the conference meet but was injured during the regional race. Lawson, who is an all-conference and all-county wrestler, placed 12th at the Northwest Conference meet with a personal best of 19:52.82 and earned honorable mention all-conference.
Of the 16 runners picked between the two all-county teams, only two were seniors: Hemric of North Stokes and McGee of West Stokes.
