KERNERSVILLE – Senior Abigail Hemric has solidified her spot in the history books at North Stokes High School as its most successful cross country athlete after winning her second straight NCHSAA 1A state championship on Saturday.

It was her fourth top 10 finish in her career, as her freshman year she placed 9th and then finished second during her sophomore campaign.

Hemric defends state cross country title
