Hemric defends state cross country title

KERNERSVILLE – Senior Abigail Hemric has solidified her spot in the history books at North Stokes High School as its most successful cross country athlete after winning her second straight NCHSAA 1A state championship on Saturday.
It was her fourth top 10 finish in her career, as her freshman year she placed 9th and then finished second during her sophomore campaign.
“I wasn’t expected to win today,” Hemric said with a huge smile. “I knew this would be my toughest race because there were a lot of good runners here today. Me and second (Lauren Tolbert) were together the entire time, so it was a really pleasant surprise to win.”
Tolbert, from Highland Tech out of Gastonia, made herself known in last year’s cross country state meet with a third place finish as a freshman, 22 seconds behind Hemric. At the state track meet, Tolbert ran her way to a state championship in the 400 meter dash, silver in the 800 meter run, and was third as a member of the 4×400 meter relay team.
Hemric was disappointed and at an early disadvantage because of having to start the race from the furthest left corner of the Ivey Redman Sports Complex starting area. Not known as a sprinter, Hemric had to make a dead sprint in the first 100 meters before everyone arrived at the narrow gate that separates the starting area from the actual racing course. Hemric didn’t quite get to the front, but she wasn’t far off and put herself in good position to move up.
By the time the runners approached the first turn and incline, the Viking star had successfully caught Tolbert and the rest of the race leaders. Hemric and Tolbert took turns between first and second place until 1,200 meters remained in the 5,000 meter race.
“I went around her and sprinted as hard as I could to try and get some distance between us,” Hemric added. “I normally don’t sprint towards the end because I’m not a very good sprinter. I usually try to get out in front, but she wasn’t letting me, so I did the best I could.”
Her best was good enough as she crossed the finish line at 19:19.17, two and a half second ahead of Tolbert and almost 15 seconds better than last year’s time.
“She ran a great race,” said Viking coach Jimmy Dillard. “She has worked hard during her four years and you can see the results. Abby normally gets out in front and her only competition in most races has been the clock. Tolbert really pushed her today and Abby responded. I am so proud of her.”
Hemric was all smiles after the race and patiently answered every question asked by the multiple media members attending the event. Before she walked away, she was quick to praise Dillard and everything he had done for her.
“Jimmy is a part of my family. I see him not only as a role model, but almost like a grandfather. My time at North Stokes has been everything to me and he was a part of that. I have given everything to this sport over the last four years and it’s really paid off. I feel like I have stronger character because of it and it’s paying for my college (at Catawba College in Salisbury) next year.”
The Vikings’ women returned to the state championship race for the first time since 2016. Junior Rachel Overby was the second Viking to cross the finish line with a time of 21:24.45 and 22nd place. Juniors Elizabeth McBride and Madelyn Briggs completed the 135 women and 40 team race with times of 24:23.20 and 27:28.00. Briggs’ time was only .33 away from her personal record. Sophomores Lydia Stevens and Alana Shaw finished with times of 24:06.29 and 25:49.77, but it was freshman Emma Bingman who had a career day. She also had a personal best with a time of 27:53.97, more than seven minutes faster than her time on Aug. 24 at the River Run Cross Country Invitational in Dobson.
As a team, the Vikings finished in 12th place with a team score of 271. Research Triangle brought home the team 1A state championship with 67 points, followed by Community School of Davidson (104), Lincoln Charter (156), Langtree Charter Academy (160), and Camden County (174) rounded out the top five.
Tolbert will be the front runner going into next season, but Overby will compete for top honors in the state as well. Out of all the juniors returning next season, she had the sixth best time.
Hemric and Tolbert were awarded 1A All-State Certificates after the race along with the other top 10 finishers.
“This was the best way to end my cross country high school season,” Hemric said. “It’s my senior year and I’m really glad I did it. My goal for outdoor season is to finish out as strong as I can and maybe I will be surprised again.”
Abigail Hemric finisher her career at North Stokes as a two-time state 1A Cross Country Champion and a four-time all-state and all-regional member. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0628-1.jpgAbigail Hemric finisher her career at North Stokes as a two-time state 1A Cross Country Champion and a four-time all-state and all-regional member. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Rachel Overby will enter next season as a top contender for all-state after finishing the state meet with the sixth best time of all juniors in the race. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0637-1.jpgRachel Overby will enter next season as a top contender for all-state after finishing the state meet with the sixth best time of all juniors in the race. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sophomore Lydia Stevens will return next year and look to improve on her personal record time of 23:20.82. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0747-1.jpgSophomore Lydia Stevens will return next year and look to improve on her personal record time of 23:20.82. Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes’ junior Elizabeth McBride crosses the finish line during the 1A State Championships on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0757-1.jpgNorth Stokes’ junior Elizabeth McBride crosses the finish line during the 1A State Championships on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sophomore Alana Shaw runs the cross country course at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville during the state 1A championship race. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0612-1.jpgSophomore Alana Shaw runs the cross country course at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville during the state 1A championship race. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Junior Madelyn Briggs heads towards the finish line on Saturday after barely missing her personal record time by less than a half of second. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0776-1.jpgJunior Madelyn Briggs heads towards the finish line on Saturday after barely missing her personal record time by less than a half of second. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Emma Bingman was the only freshman to race for the Vikings during the state championships and personal record with a time of 27:53.97, shaving more than seven minutes from the start of the season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0658-1.jpgEmma Bingman was the only freshman to race for the Vikings during the state championships and personal record with a time of 27:53.97, shaving more than seven minutes from the start of the season. Robert Money | The Stokes News
Abigail Hemric holds her state championship trophy with Viking coach Jimmy Dillard. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0822-1.jpgAbigail Hemric holds her state championship trophy with Viking coach Jimmy Dillard. Robert Money | The Stokes News
By Robert Money Jr.
