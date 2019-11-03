WALNUT COVE — It was a night David Diamont described as “bittersweet” as he coached against East Surry High School for the first time in 24 years.

East Surry, where Diamont racked up more than 250 victories over five decades, came into Saura Country with hopes of continuing its undefeated season against Diamont’s revitalized South Stokes team. The Cardinals’ offense proved too much for South Stokes, as East improved to 10-0 on the season with a 63-14 win.

East Surry defeats South Stokes for win No. 10
