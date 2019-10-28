Big plays help West stay atop WPAC

WALKERTOWN – Big plays on Friday propelled West Stokes to a 31-0 victory over Walkertown in an all-important Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game that kept West in first place during league play. Senior Chris Brown led the way with three touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ defense recorded their third shutout of the season.
West Stokes is only allowing 6.6 points in conference games, while scoring 43.2.
“The big plays we had make all the difference,” said Wildcat Coach Jimmy Upchurch. “We made the plays when we had to make them. This season didn’t start off too well for us, because having so many new starters who had to learn a new scheme. But each week we’ve gradually gotten better.”
Early on, Walkertown’s running game was proving to be too much for the Wildcats’ defense to handle. Driving into West territory on their first three possessions and walking away with no points could be blamed on ill-advised passing plays that ultimately ended their drives.
As the first quarter closed, Walkertown was sitting at the Wildcats’ 7-yard threating to take the first points of the game. Facing a third and goal at the start of the second quarter, the Wolfpack decided to go to the air again despite averaging just 6.3 yards a pick-up in the first period. The Pack’s Zion Conrad stepped back and threw left only to see Brown step in front of his receiver on the two-yard line, then scoot 98 yards the other way, giving the visitors an 8-0 advantage after Kelin Parsons added a two-point conversion 15-seconds into the second frame.
Again, Walkertown took their next possession and drove to the Wildcats’ 30 yard line, but turned the ball over on downs after two more incomplete passes.
West Stokes had only run six offensive plays in the game and was still trying to find their rhythm. Quarterback Amon Conrad took care of that with a fake hand-off to Brown and jetted 55-yards down to Walkertown’s 19-yard line before being run down. Five rushing plays later, Brown tallied his second score of the day off of a 5-yard run. Again, Parsons added the extra points and the Wildcats’ lead had grown to 16-0 with 4:43 left in the half.
In the second half, the Wildcat defense bent but never broke, stopping the Wolfpack on all three of its possessions.
Meanwhile, West was still making the big plays. In the third quarter, the Wildcats faced a third and 19 after Conrad was sacked by Chase Adams at the 20. Moments later, Conrad found Brown on a screen play that ended up going 80 yards for a 24-0 lead after another Parsons two-point conversion.
The Wildcats added their last score of the day in the fourth quarter with 7:15 left. They had mounted their longest possession of the game and had moved 48 yards in 12 plays where they faced a fourth and five from the 14 yard line. Conrad took the snap and hit Parsons and he took it the distance to close the door on the Wolfpack.
“I don’t believe people understand how young they (Walkertown) are,” Upchurch added. “They are a good football team and they are only going to get better. Their coach (Rodney McKoy) has them in a good scheme on offense and they play solid defense and will be a hard team to handle next year. I’m just proud of our guys and how we keep improving.”
Brown carried the ball 8 times for 46 yards with a score and had one catch for 80 yards and another touchdown. Conrad rushed 8 times for 81 yards and was 8-for-14 with 123 yards passing and two touchdowns.
West’s defense gave up 183 yards of offense and 91 of that came in the opening quarter. They limited Zion Conrad to 5-for-19 passing for 42 yards and forced him into two interceptions.
Senior Palmer Elliott recorded 14 tackles for the Wildcats and fellow linebacker Devin Stanley tallied nine. Brown swiped two interceptions, had two passes defended, and made six tackles.
The Wildcats improve to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in conference play, while the Wolfpack falls to 6-3 and 2-3.
West Stokes is back on the road this week at North Forsyth (3-6, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
By Robert Money Jr.
