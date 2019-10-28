WALKERTOWN – Big plays on Friday propelled West Stokes to a 31-0 victory over Walkertown in an all-important Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game that kept West in first place during league play. Senior Chris Brown led the way with three touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ defense recorded their third shutout of the season.

West Stokes is only allowing 6.6 points in conference games, while scoring 43.2.

Big plays help West stay atop WPAC
