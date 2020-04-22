Introducing Elijah Dunn

Elijah Dunn Robert Money | The Stokes News Dunn completing a shot put in the Northwest Conference Championship meet. Robert Money | The Stokes News Dunn performing a stunt during a time-out of the Sauras’ basketball game. Robert Money | The Stokes News Dunn held the executive officer position in the Junior ROTC program and was Cadet First Lieutenant. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ senior Elijah Dunn was an accomplished and well-rounded athlete during his career with the Sauras. He played football, was a member of the indoor and outdoor track teams, a cheerleader during his senior year, and was in the school’s ROTC program each year.

Dunn held one of the most important positions this past season as the center of the offense line, where each offensive play started through him. The team finished 7-5 under the tutelage of Coach David Diamont and earned a first-round home playoff game this past season.

The athlete also found great success in the discus for the outdoor track team over the past four seasons. He earned Northwest 1A All-Conference with a gold medal during his sophomore season and silver in his junior campaign. His best throw in the discus event came last season, a distance of 130-feet, 3 inches. During the indoor track season, the shot put is the only event offered. His best throw was 32-feet, 1-inch as a junior.

Dunn spent four years in the school’s Junior ROTC program and severed as the executive officer and earned a ranking of Cadet First Lieutenant. He represented the program during many basketball games this past season with the presenting of the American flag at the beginning of each game and then changed into his cheer uniform and helped perform stunts.

The Stokes News caught up with Dunn, who will be attending Surry Community College to study criminal justice and earn his Basic Law Enforcement Training, allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Steak

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My parents mostly

What kind of music do you enjoy? Typically ’70s and ’80s rock-and-roll

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? “Full Metal Jacket”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “Captain Underpants Series” by Dav Pilkey

If you could have one super power, what would it be? Invincibility

What’s your favorite sport? Football

What website do you visit most often? I watch YouTube a lot and scroll through Instagram.

What’s the best thing about you? Ability to get along with just about anyone

What’s special about the place you grew up? Rural, no outside distraction

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Take a trip to the middle of nowhere, with no technology and enjoy nature for what it is.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Freedom of college and to get out of this pandemic

What’s your dream vacation? Take a trip cross-country and see everything America has to offer.

What’s your motivation before each game? Either coach’s speech or when my teammates are as pumped as I am.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? If I had the right gene-pool and body, I’d play football until I physically couldn’t.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Not all stories have a happy ending and you just have to play with the cards you’re dealt.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? With some fundraising, I was able to take a trip to Canada and canoe and fish for 10 days on the water with my crew of best friends.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Bryan Bulaga, offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers. He works hard and is a great lineman to see in action while blocking.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.