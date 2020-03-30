Learning more about Luke Mickey

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Luke Mickey shoots a free throw during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in December. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior captain Luke Mickey helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference football champions. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Luke Mickey -

King — West Stokes’ Luke Mickey just completed a stellar career for the Wildcats earlier this month. The two-sport athlete completed his senior season with WPAC all-conference performances in both football and basketball.

Mickey finished as the conference’s runner-up defensive player of the year and helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championships. In basketball, the forward assisted the Cats to three straight conference titles and back-to-back conference tournament championships.

The Stokes News was able to catch up with Mickey and he allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Cheeseburgers

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My dad for sure

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country or rock

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? Harry Potter

What’s the best book you’ve read? “Belichick” by Ian O’Connor

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Able to read minds

What’s your favorite sport? Football

What website do you visit most often? ESPN

What’s the best single day of the year? Christmas Day

What’s special about the place you grew up? It’s always gonna be home to me regardless of how far away I go.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Becoming a college/professional coach.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Getting to work out everyday.

Where do you usually go on vacation? Tennessee

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Working out by myself once and I bench pressed 310 pounds.

What’s your motivation before each game? Playing for the name on the front of my jersey and representing those colors to the best of my ability.

When do you feel truly alive? Running/working out

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Not everyone is truly what they say they are.

What do you like most about your family? Regardless of what I’ve done, they have had my back through it all.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Tom Brady: I like winners, not losers.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in the up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

West Stokes’ Luke Mickey shoots a free throw during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in December. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Luke-Mickey-PC-Charles-Leftwich-1-1.jpg West Stokes’ Luke Mickey shoots a free throw during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in December. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Senior captain Luke Mickey helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference football champions. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Luke-Mickey-PC-Michael-Mullins-1-1.jpg Senior captain Luke Mickey helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference football champions. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Luke Mickey https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_63-Luke-Mickey-2019-1.jpg Luke Mickey Robert Money | The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.