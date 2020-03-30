Learning more about Luke Mickey

King — West Stokes’ Luke Mickey just completed a stellar career for the Wildcats earlier this month. The two-sport athlete completed his senior season with WPAC all-conference performances in both football and basketball.
Mickey finished as the conference’s runner-up defensive player of the year and helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championships. In basketball, the forward assisted the Cats to three straight conference titles and back-to-back conference tournament championships.
The Stokes News was able to catch up with Mickey and he allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
What’s your favorite food? Cheeseburgers
What’s your favorite subject in school? History
Who’s had the most influence in your life? My dad for sure
What kind of music do you enjoy? Country or rock
What’s your favorite TV show or movie? Harry Potter
What’s the best book you’ve read? “Belichick” by Ian O’Connor
If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Able to read minds
What’s your favorite sport? Football
What website do you visit most often? ESPN
What’s the best single day of the year? Christmas Day
What’s special about the place you grew up? It’s always gonna be home to me regardless of how far away I go.
What are you most likely to become famous for? Becoming a college/professional coach.
What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Getting to work out everyday.
Where do you usually go on vacation? Tennessee
What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Working out by myself once and I bench pressed 310 pounds.
What’s your motivation before each game? Playing for the name on the front of my jersey and representing those colors to the best of my ability.
When do you feel truly alive? Running/working out
What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Not everyone is truly what they say they are.
What do you like most about your family? Regardless of what I’ve done, they have had my back through it all.
Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Tom Brady: I like winners, not losers.
