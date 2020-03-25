Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles gets a first-round pin at the state championships. - Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp gets a near pin fall against his opponent in the first round of the state championships. - Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Orion Martin battles in the state championships in Greensboro. The Vikings’ Orion Martin battles in the state championships in Greensboro. - Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Cody Lawson records a take-down in the first round of the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Johnny Dotson wrestles in the state championships. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Jordan Mitchell wrestles his way to a third place finish at the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Kaleb Mitchell battled back from a in-season injury to wrestle in the state championships. Kaleb Mitchell battled back from a in-season injury and wrestles in the state championships. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Sophomore Bryan Gordon makes his first state championship tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes' Cole Waddell wrestles his way to a win in the first round of the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats' Phillip Lowman sets his opponent up for a pin in the first round of the state championships in Greensboro. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles celebrates his third state championship. - -

South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles gets a first-round pin at the state championships.

North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp gets a near pin fall against his opponent in the first round of the state championships.

The Vikings’ Orion Martin battles in the state championships in Greensboro.

The Sauras’ Cody Lawson records a take-down in the first round of the state tournament.

Johnny Dotson wrestles in the state championships.

Jordan Mitchell wrestles his way to a third place finish at the state tournament.

Kaleb Mitchell battled back from a in-season injury to wrestle in the state championships.

Sophomore Bryan Gordon makes his first state championship tournament.

South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles celebrates his third state championship.

