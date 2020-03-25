South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles gets a first-round pin at the state championships. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp gets a near pin fall against his opponent in the first round of the state championships. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Vikings’ Orion Martin battles in the state championships in Greensboro. The Vikings’ Orion Martin battles in the state championships in Greensboro. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Sauras’ Cody Lawson records a take-down in the first round of the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Johnny Dotson wrestles in the state championships. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Jordan Mitchell wrestles his way to a third place finish at the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Kaleb Mitchell battled back from a in-season injury to wrestle in the state championships. Kaleb Mitchell battled back from a in-season injury and wrestles in the state championships. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sophomore Bryan Gordon makes his first state championship tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
West Stokes' Cole Waddell wrestles his way to a win in the first round of the state tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Wildcats' Phillip Lowman sets his opponent up for a pin in the first round of the state championships in Greensboro. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles celebrates his third state championship. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
