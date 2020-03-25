Robert Money | The Stokes News Jackson Boles - Robert Money | The Stokes News Cody Lawson - Robert Money | The Stokes News Johnny Dotson - Robert Money | The Stokes News Jordan Mitchell - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Kaleb Mitchell - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Bryan Gordon - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Cole Waddell - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Phillip Lowman - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Hunter Fulp - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Orion Martin - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Dakota Edwards - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Landon Neal - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Matthew Helms - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Clayton Utt - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Jace Chatman - -

The Stokes News andarea coaches have selected the 2019-20 All Stokes County Wrestling Team.

Ten wrestlers from the three high schools headline the All-County Wrestling Team by qualifying for the NCHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.

South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles dominated the state tournament and earned his third state championship. He finished the season 47-0, was crowned conference MVP, while winning the Eastern Regional title.

Teammates Cody Lawson, Johnny Dotson, Kaleb Mitchell, and Jordan Mitchell made return trips to the state tournament. Lawson finished second and won the Eastern Regional title. He was All-Conference and won first in the 113-pound weight division. Dotson also finished first at the conference meet and placed third at regionals, and was eliminated in the consolation semifinals in Greensboro.

Kaleb and Jordan Mitchell paved different roads to the state tournament. Jordan finished the season 40-8 and won a conference championship, placed second at regionals, and third at states. Kaleb on the other hand, battled an in-season injury and made the state tournament with a third place finish in the regionals, while also finishing third in conference.

Other wrestlers making the All-County team from South Stokes were Nathan Grogan, Kendall Caudill, and Nick Heavener.

North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp, Orion Martin, Mitchell Petree, Jacob Murray, Lucas Utt, Levi Collins, Jace Chatman, and Clayton Utt were also selected All-County. Fulp and Martin qualified for the state championships after successful regionals. Fulp, a sophomore, won a conference championship, placed second in the west region, and finished third at the state meet, and had an overall 47-5 record. Martin had to work his way from a third place finish at the conference meet and another third place at the West Regionals to get into the state tournament. He completed his season 28-11 and was ranked in the top 10 all season in the 285-pound weight class.

Petree had a solid career and won a conference championship at the Northwest Tournament, finished the season 40-6 and narrowly missed the state tournament with losses in the West Regionals. Murray, Lucas Utt, Collins, and Chatman won silver at the conference tournament and Clayton Utt finished third.

West Stokes placed six of its eight varsity starters on the All-County team. Sophomores Cole Waddell and Bryan Gordon, and junior Phillip Lowman, led the way by qualifying for the state championships. Waddell and Gordon won WPAC Championships and both finished third in the Mid-West Regionals in their respected weight divisions. Lowman placed second in the conference tournament and third in the Mid-West Regionals as well. Waddell finished his season 37-13, Gordon 34-12, and Lowman 40-10.

Landon Neal, Matthew Helms, and Dakota Edwards also made the All-County team. Neal won silver at the conference meet and was one win away from going to the state championships. He finished the year at 23-16. Helms, like Neal, was a win away from qualifying for states. He completed the year 31-8 with third at the WPAC Tournament. Edwards failed to wrestle in the conference tournament, regionals, or states, but was one of the best wrestlers in the state before sustaining an injury. He finished the season 29-1 and stayed ranked among the top five 106-pounders all season.

Sixteen of the 22 wrestlers will return for next season. Of the 22 this year, Lawson, Dotson, Kaleb Mitchell, Boles, Jordan Mitchell, Martin, Petree, Lucas Utt, and Clayton Utt were 2018-19 All-County performers.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

