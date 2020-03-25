Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ players, from left, Elan Muniz, Isaac Spainhour, Amon Conrad, Luke Mickey, and Kelin Parsons earned All-Conference awards. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcats, from left, Emma Santoro, Hannah Spainhour, Bree Spainhour, and Sydney Cromer earned All-Conference with Haley Brewster and Sydney Cockerham voted honorable mention. - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ girls basketball coach Dillon Bobbitt earned his first career Coach of the Year honor. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ girls’ swim team won its third straight conference championship. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Junior Jacob Adkins earned All-Conference in two different events during indoor track season. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News West sophomore Bryan Gordon won first in his weight class and All-Conference honors during the WPAC Conference tournament. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ wrestling coach Mitch Overton earned the conference Coach of the Year award. - - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West’s swimming coach Pat Erickson, pictured with her son Eric, was selected for her third Coach of the Year award in as many years. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ basketball coach Dan Spainhour was voted Coach of the Year and his nephew Isaac Spainhour earned conference Player of the Year honors. - -

The Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference has announced the 2019-20 winter sports players of the year, coaches of the year, and all-conference and honorable mention selections.

The 2A conference consists of Atkins, Carver, Forbush, North Forsyth, North Surry, Surry Central, Walkertown, and West Stokes. The Wildcats garnered 22 all-conference selections, 14 honorable mention, four coaches of the year, two conference championships, one player of the year, and one conference tournament championship during the winter sport season which includes boys’ and girls’ basketball, boy’s and girls’ indoor track, boy’s and girls’ swimming, and wrestling.

West Stokes’ senior Isaac Spainhour earned Player of the Year in boys’ basketball in one of the more competitive 2A conferences in the state, with three of its teams ranked in the top 20. Spainhour earned his fourth all-conference selection and helped the Wildcats to three straight conference championships and two conference tournament championships. Teammates Elan Muniz, Kelin Parsons, and Luke Mickey were voted All-Conference, with Amon Conrad being honorable mention.

West’s coach Dan Spainhour earned his third straight Coach of the Year award and his 20th in his career.

In girls’ basketball, the Wildcats had a record-breaking season with an overall 23-5 record, finished second in the regular season, and made an appearance in the tournament championship game. The team put four players on the All-Conference team and two honorable mention. Senior Sydney Cromer, juniors Emma Santoro and Hannah Spainhour, and sophomore Bree Spainhour were selected All-Conference, with point guard Haley Brewster and sixth-man off the bench Sydney Cockerham were voted honorable mention by conference coaches.

Wildcat coach Dillon Bobbitt scooped up his first career Coach of the Year honor after his team’s strong finish.

Swimming had another successful season as the girls’ team won its third consecutive conference championship with coach Pat Erickson grabbing her third Coach of the Year honor. The team was led by All-Conference twins Hannah and Ramsey Miller, Maggie Hill and Presley Hartle. Making honorable mention was Tyler Bumgarner, Sarah Rice, and Serena Silmser. Ramsey Miller and Hill scored an honorable mention award in a different swimming event.

The West boys’ team was short in numbers this season, but had five players represented on the teams. Nate Warden earned All-Conference, while William Erickson, Jackson Stover, Wes Copenhaver, and Charles McGhee were honorable mention.

West’s wrestling coach Mitch Overton was masterful in the job he and his coaching staff did with its short-handed team this season, giving up five to six forfeits in each dual match. The coach earned the conference Coach of the year Award, and six of his eight varsity wrestlers earned conference awards. Sophomores Cole Waddell and Bryan Gordon won first in their weight classes and Landon Neal and Phillip Lowman placed second, with all four wrestlers grabbing All-Conference awards. Matthew Helms and Seth Ingle snagged third in their divisions and were honorable mention.

The indoor track teams raced in the conference championship and depended on how they finished earned conference awards. Jacob Adkins placed second in the 1000 meter race and earned his second All-Conference selection when the 4×400 relay team along with his brother Jerry Adkins, Cody Rakes, and Douglas Callahan were second with all earning All-Conference honors.

Next season, the Wildcats will return 26 of the 33 All-Conference athletes and the teams look to have another successful strong winter season, with a very talented freshman class coming in from Chesnet Grove.

