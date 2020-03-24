Parsons commits to Lenoir-Rhyne

Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ senior Kelin Parsons signs his national letter of intent to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University in front of family and coaches. - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Kelin Parsons with his parents, Donna Johnson and John Parsons. -

KING — West Stokes’ senior Kelin “Turtle” Parsons signed his national letter of intent to play football last month with Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Parsons decided between Winston-Salem State University, Mars Hill University, Western Carolina University, N.C. A&T University, and the Bears.

“I’m feeling pretty good, excited,” said the student athlete. “When picking a school it wasn’t about the level of D1 or D2, it was about the right fit for me and my family. The facilities at the school were really nice with a great weight room, beautiful campus, and they were rebuilding some other areas too. The coaches are new, but they have been great. I’m just really happy for the opportunity to be able to play football again.”

Parsons rewrote the record books at West Stokes during his senior campaign, with 51 catches, 1,189 yards, and 18 touchdowns, all single season records. He holds career marks with most catches (99), most yards (2,103), most receiving touchdowns (30), and most receiving yards in a game with 211. On defense, Parsons is also the all-time interception career leader with 15, and registered 95 tackles with 69 solo this past season.

The athlete was slated as the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Specialist of the Year when he averaged 40.7 yards a carry totaling 407 yards, while scoring three kickoff returns for touchdowns. Parsons was named honorable mention all-conference during his sophomore season and all-conference his junior and senior campaigns. Four players were nominated as the conference’s offensive player of the year and the league coaches voted him second despite the Wildcats breezing through the conference undefeated with him averaging 158.1 total yards per game with 8.1 yards per rush and 23.5 receiving yards with 14 total touchdowns during conference play.

“Well, I’ve been very fortunate to have coached two of his other brothers, who were pretty good football players at West,” said Wildcat football coach Jimmy Upchurch. “Kelin has broken all of their records and he is probably the best wide receiver to ever play at West Stokes High School. He has a great attitude, a totally unselfish player who has always had a team first mentality, and was very, very coachable. We are in a little bit of a pickle of having to replace him next year; we hope we can just survive. This senior class is one of the best we have ever had.”

The 2019 team went 11-4 after starting the season 1-3 and totaled 37 wins over the past four years, only second to the 2011 state championship team that had 40 wins. The senior class won back-to-back WPAC championships and qualified for the state playoffs all four year making it past the first round on three of those occasions including this year’s team who was crowned the 2A Western Regional runner-up with a loss to eventual state champion Reidsville.

Parsons also played varsity basketball for three seasons and helped the Wildcats to three straight WPAC Conference Championships and two conference tournament champions. He was slated as all-conference during his junior and senior seasons.

When asked about who has inspired his career other than his parents or family, he quickly responded.

“All of my past coaches from little league to now. My teammates and coaches have always pushed me to do my very best. Getting the opportunity to continue my athletic career in college is because of them and the drive they help create.”

While attending Lenoir-Rhyne, Parsons plans to major in either sports medicine or technology.

He currently attends Chesnet Ridge Progressive Primitive Church and is the son of Donna Johnson of Pinnacle and John Parsons of Winston-Salem.

“I’m content with his choice, it’s all about him, not about me,” said his mother Donna. “The campus was absolutely beautiful with the historical look, and I loved the small classroom settings. The coaching staff was absolutely wonderful. They sorted everything for us from top to bottom and we left the campus with no unanswered questions. Everything was put right in front of us.

“I’m also glad his only an hour and a half down the road, It’s going to be awesome to be able to continue supporting him by coming to his games because he is not far away.”

Lenoir–Rhyne competes in National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division II as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

