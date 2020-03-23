State Championships up in the air

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy’s Zaire Patterson (10) defends North Stokes’ Ben Chesnet (2) during a conference game in January. Winston-Salem Prep was scheduled to compete for the 1A State Championship on March 13 before the N.C. High School Athletic Association indefinitely suspended all interscholastic athletics. -

CHAPEL HILL — Que Tucker is hopeful that the eight state championship basketball games will still take place.

Tucker, commissioners of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, spoke with the media during a March 13 conference call.

“The decision we made to postpone the state basketball championships was not one that we took lightly,” Tucker said that Friday afternoon. “It only came after we felt we had exhausted all other options, recognizing the gravity of the certainty of the threat we all face. The decision was made through consultation with our directors, the host facilities and their administrators.”

The growing threat and uncertainty regarding COVID-19 originally resulted in the NCHSAA announcing the day before that the games would take place as scheduled on Saturday, March 14. Games would still be held at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh; however, attendance would be limited to essential staff and family members of participating athletes.

Tucker said in a statement released Thursday morning, “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches, their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

Less than four hours after the initial statement from the NCHSAA, an update was released to media at 2:31 p.m. that announced the indefinite suspension of the 2020 boys’ and girls’ basketball state championships.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” she explained.

The same update from the NCHSAA announced a suspension of interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and lasting until at least Monday, April 6.

One member of the media taking part in the conference call asked if the idea of playing the state championships before the suspension of competition was discussed.

Tucker responded by saying the association “did not give any consideration to playing them Thursday or Friday because those venues were not available.”

The idea of playing the games at a different location was discussed by the NCHSAA, but was ultimately shot down.

“In this office we talked about, if we can’t play at UNC and we can’t play at N.C. State, what about a site like Broughton High School in Raleigh or another very large high school?” Tucker said. “But what you have to remember is that just as UNC and N.C. State and the whole UNC system were dealing with this issue, our school people were dealing with it.

“We didn’t think it would send the right message for us to be trying to gather a group of people — whether that group was limited or not — at a different venue while we’ve got these other venues shut down. I think we would have heard that from the governor, we would have heard that from our legislators not really understanding what we were doing.”

With no timetable available due the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Tucker, a former assistant basketball coach at N.C. State under Kay Yow and head coach of Reidsville High, couldn’t give a cut-off date to the championships. She referenced that with all athletics including practices suspended, the teams would need time to get back in basketball shape.

Should the situation continue to keep high school’s from competing, the NCHSAA is actively discussing how to handle the 16 teams that have a shot at a state championship.

“At this point, I’m not absolutely sure I could say that they would be crowned co-champions,” Tucker said. “Obviously, that’s what everybody would like us to do. It’s worthy of some serious discussion.”

“But I think it would be something that we would want to discuss with our Board of Directors because we have precedent about teams getting out of the regional and not being able to compete in the state championship,” Tucker said.

The precedent of crowning a regional champion can be seen in previous football championships from 1959-1973. There have also been instances when no state champions were crowned, such as in 1918 due to a flu pandemic.

No timetable on basketball title games

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

