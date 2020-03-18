Sauras come from behind and win three straight

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News The Sauras Grace Mabe had four hits and scored five runs with two RBI’s and two doubles against Southwest Guilford and Glenn last week. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes’ Molly Crouse registered four hits and five RBI’s last week against Southwest Guilford and Glenn. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Emily Mitchell closed out the Sauras win over Southwest Guilford with three strikeouts over the last two innings. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Senior Raegan Badgett earned wins from the circle against Southwest Guilford and Glenn last week. - -

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes girls’ softball team has won three straight games after dropping its season opener to 3A Glenn 8-2. The Sauras came from behind and beat Reagan 8-7 two weeks ago and then register wins over Southwest Guilford 10-4 and Glenn 8-4 last week.

Against Southwest, the Sauras fell behind 2-0 through the first four innings, but plated all 10 of its runs in the fifth inning to go ahead and score the victory.

Madison Wilson led off the fifth inning off with a single and then moved to second on Grace Mabe’s base knock. Molly Crouse loaded the bases with a single and Brandie Shelton drew a walk cutting the deficit to 2-1. Senior Kelsey Hawkins smashed a double platting Mabe and Crouse and Elania Spencer singled scoring two more runs putting the Sauras up 5-2.

McKinley took first when she was hit by a pitch with two outs and Wilson tallied her second hit of the inning to load the bases. Mabe also collected her second hit of the inning with a double pushing two more runs across home and then senior Maddie Shore followed with a two RBI double and Crouse laced a RBI double to finish off the 10-run inning.

Senior Raegan Badgett pitched five innings giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk and hit batsman. Emily Mitchell threw the last two innings and gave up two runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batsman, and three strikeouts.

Crouse paced the Sauras at the plate with three hits, a run, a double, and a RBI. Mabe, Shore, Hawkins, and Spencer had two RBI’s each in the game.

Last Thursday, South scored revenge and came from behind and bean Glenn after the Bobcats beat the Sauras to start the season.

Glenn took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first only to see the Sauras jump back and knot the game in the bottom half of the inning on Crouse’s RBI single that scored Mabe after she reached on an error.

The Bobcats went ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning, but Hawkins’ long ball tied the game at two in the bottom of the fourth. Glenn jumped back on top 3-2 in the top half of the fifth inning, but South responded with two runs in its half of the stanza to take the lead for good at 4-3 on Shore’s RBI double and McKenzie Norman’s RBI fielder choice.

The Sauras added four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Crouse’s bases loaded clearing double and Norman’s RBI ground out.

Mabe led the Sauras with two hits, three runs scored, and a double, while Crouse scored one hit and four RBI’s in the contest. Badgett tallied another win from the mound with Wilson closing out the last two innings for the team’s third win of the season.

South Stokes is 3-1 on the young season and moved to No. 8 in the first 1A Maxpreps.com state ranking polls this week. The Sauras will wait with the rest of the state as Governor Roy Cooper closed schools over the next two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic that was issued by the Center for Disease Control last week.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

