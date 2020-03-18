No. 8 Vikings stay unbeaten

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Sophomore Elijah Cone combine for four hits, three runs, and a RBI in wins against McMichael and Salem Baptist Christian School. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Freshman Blaze Lawson was instrumental in helping the Vikings register two wins last week. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News North Stokes freshman Bryson Bennett runs the bases, but also earned the win from the mound against Salem Baptist last Thursday. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Senior Noah Smith had two hits and two RBI’s for the Vikings against McMichael last Wednesday. - -

DANBURY – North Stokes’ boys’ baseball team has jetted to six straight wins to begin the season with last week’s 10-3 victory over McMichael and a 3-2 win over Salem Baptist Christian School. Freshmen Blaze Lawson and Bryson Bennett have carried the load from the mound with two of the Vikings’ three starters out from injuries including junior Ben Chesnet.”

“We have been playing the best baseball I have seen around here,” stated Vikings’ coach Stephen Sauer.

“This is the youngest team I have ever had with have two freshmen and four sophomores starting after losing 97 percent of our pitching from last year. Bryson (Bennett) and Blaze (Lawson) have been key components of the team and have contributed a tremendous amount thus far. They have done everything we have asked then to do and more.”

On Wednesday, North traveled to McMichael and rallied after trailing 2-0 after the first inning. Senior Noah Smith reached on an error and then Ethan Puckett singled. Lawson roped a RBI single and another senior, Isaac Woods, followed suit with another RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

The Vikings took the lead for good in the top of the third with three more runs. Sophomore Elijah Cone singled and moved to second on Christian Shemo’s walk. Dustin Bowman reached first on an error scoring Cone and then Puckett smacked a two RBI double giving North a 5-2 advantage.

The away team added another run in the fourth, three more in the sixth, and an insurance run in the seventh to close out the 10-3 victory.

“(Christian) Shemo pitched fantastic,” praised Sauer. “Blaze (Lawson) came in and closed it out with three strikeouts. Our bats have been swinging very well; everyone is developing an approach and has been on board with our team philosophy.”

Cone led the Vikings at the plate against McMichael (3-4) with three hits, and two runs scored. Smith, Bowman, and Puckett each had two hits with Bowman tallying three RBI’s. Shemo walked three times, scoring each time he reached base.

On Thursday, North battled back from another 2-0 deficit in the first inning against Salem Baptist Christian (0-1) and scored the 3-2 victory.

“We have been down early in every game except one,” Sauer added. “But, we have managed to battle back every time. I know it’s just a six-game stretch, but this team definitely seems to be something special in the making.”

The Vikings knotted the game at two in its half of the second inning when Dylan James lead off with a single, Cone doubled, and then James scored when Shemo reached on an error. Smith sacrificed Cone home from third after flying out.

The home team added a run in the third inning and gained the lead when Bennett was hit by a pitch and then came around and scored on James’ RBI single.

Bennett and Lawson combined to give up five hits, two earned runs, and eight strikeouts. The only flaw was eight free passes with walks through the seven innings. Bennett recorded the win with Lawson earning the save.

James, Bowman, and Puckett tallied two hits each with James and Cone scoring a RBI each.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the state of North Carolina, the NCHSAA has shut spring sports down to at least April 6 with Governor Roy Cooper closing all schools for the same period of time.

“I hope we get an opportunity to get out there and see where the season would have ended,” Sauer said. “Obviously the health and well-being is the prime concern, but I feel terrible for our seniors Noah Smith, Dustin Bowman, Isaac wood, Josh Logan, and Mason Manuel. Josh and Noah are one sport guys that have been to every workout this year. The tough part is the uncertainty, in speaking with the kids Thursday night; it became very emotional when thinking that this could be the last time you see this group in front of you.”

With the wins, North went to 6-0 and was voted No. 8 in the first Maxpreps.com state 1A poll of the season. The team had the highest ranking of any Northwest 1A Conference team with East Surry (4-1) coming in at 11th and Mount Airy 16th.

Sophomore Elijah Cone combine for four hits, three runs, and a RBI in wins against McMichael and Salem Baptist Christian School. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_CEL_2742.jpg Sophomore Elijah Cone combine for four hits, three runs, and a RBI in wins against McMichael and Salem Baptist Christian School. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Freshman Blaze Lawson was instrumental in helping the Vikings register two wins last week. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Blaze-Lawson-CL.jpg Freshman Blaze Lawson was instrumental in helping the Vikings register two wins last week. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News North Stokes freshman Bryson Bennett runs the bases, but also earned the win from the mound against Salem Baptist last Thursday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bryson-Bennett-CL.jpg North Stokes freshman Bryson Bennett runs the bases, but also earned the win from the mound against Salem Baptist last Thursday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Senior Noah Smith had two hits and two RBI’s for the Vikings against McMichael last Wednesday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Noah-Smith-CL.jpg Senior Noah Smith had two hits and two RBI’s for the Vikings against McMichael last Wednesday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.