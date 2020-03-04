Bibey medals for Catawba College

Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Former South Stokes golf standout and current Catawba College athlete Tanner Bibey takes the medalist honors at the Rendleman Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament on Tuesday. -

SALISBURY – Former South Stokes golf standout and current Catawba College athlete Tanner Bibey takes the medalist honors at the Rendleman Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

Bibey had a three-under-par 139 total for the tournament and was three shots ahead of Cole Sutherland, who played individual for Lenoir-Rhyne.

Bibey led the field with nine birdies on the 6,709-yard, par 71 Country Club of Salisbury.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

