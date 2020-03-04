Addington commits to Surry Community

Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes senior Lyza Addington signs to play volleyball at Surry Community College in front of family and coaches. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcat senior Lyza Addington is pictured with her sister Emma and mother Heather Kirkman as she signed to play volleyball this fall at Surry Community College. -

KING – West Stokes senior captain Lyza Addington never thought she would have the opportunity to play volleyball at the next level until newly hired coach Caleb Gilley of Surry Community College came knocking and changed her mind.

“I wasn’t looking to go anywhere until Caleb spoke with me,” claimed Addington. “I’m very excited that everything worked out and that I will get the opportunity to play a game I love again. I never thought this would happen, but I’m glad it did. I’m ready to go.”

Lyza is a four year member of the varsity team and has been a mainstay on the court as a middle defender. She was a part of the winningest volleyball class in the school’s history with a 68-41 overall record including three trips to the NCHSAA State 2A Playoffs.

The team finished third this past season behind conference champion Forbush and Surry Central, but scored revenge on both schools by winning the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. The Wildcats also had a final ranking of 16th in the state polls and advanced to the third round before being eliminated by South Rowan.

Addington finished her senior season with a .385 hitting percentage, 171 kills, and 49 blocks. She was selected as a Western Piedmont Athletic 2A honorable mention player during her senior season and was one of six Wildcats honored as all-conference or honorable mention. She played club ball for the Champion Volleyball Club with her coach being former South Stokes standout player and recent Salem College graduate Taylor Mouton.

“Lyza had grown as a player and person in her time here,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “I know Caleb is going to use her in the middle at Surry. She is a special player a middle defender and not many people come off of one foot the ways she does. Lyza has a bright future and I can’t wait to watch her progress.”

While attending West Stokes, Addington said a lot of people as helped her get to where she is, but one special person has helped paved the way for her and that is U.S. History teacher Ashley Jessup.

“She was always there to remind me of my potential and pushed me to be the best I could be. I was going through a tough time last year, and she was there pushing me every step.”

The senior is a three year member of the National Honor Society and will major in Forensic Science while attending college.

She is the daughter of Heather Kirkman of King, N.C.

“If this is what Lyza wants to do, then I am happy for her,” said her mother Heather. “Her education is very important and I want that more for her than playing volleyball. I know volleyball makes her happy and I know she will enjoy being able to go to school and play another two years of the sport she loves.”

Surry Community College is a member of Region X and the National Junior College Athletic Association.

