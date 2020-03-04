O’Leary leads South with three goals

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Sophomore striker Jenna Shotton dribbles the ball down the field against McMichael on Monday. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Midfielder Rhi Dunlap uses a header against McMichael on Monday as South cruised to a 7-1 victory. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Junior Evan O’Leary scored a hat trick against McMichael in both teams’ season opener. -

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ girls’ soccer team began its 2020 season with a 7-1 non-conference win over 2A McMichael on Monday. Junior captain Evan O’Leary led her team with three goals and two assists in the lopsided victory.

“I was pleased with the way the girls played our first game,” said Sauras’ coach Danny Bowman. “They moved the ball well and the defense did an effective job of talking and covering positions.”

O’Leary score the first two goal for South in the first six minutes of the contest. Abby Tilley and junior captain Rhi Dunlap added goals giving the Sauras a 4-1 advantage at the half.

O’Leary added another goal early in the second half pushing the lead to 5-1 and then Caitlyn Rogers and Dunlup scored the final goals of the game securing the Sauras first victory of the young season.

O’Leary added two assists in the game with Jenna Shotton tallying one.

Sophomore goal keeper Alicia Rangel recorded three saves in her first career start.

South Stokes (1-0) will travel to Mount Airy (1-0) on Wednesday, then host Rockingham County (1-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

