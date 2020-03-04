Spainhour notches 1,000 point

Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News West Stokes junior Hannah Spainhour was presented with a ball honoring her 1,000th career point. She topped the milestone against Shelby in the second round of the state 2A playoffs. -

SHELBY — The girls’ basketball team at West Stokes had its dream seasons come to a halt last Thursday with a 68-55 loss to the sixth-seeded Shelby Lions in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State playoffs.

“Against Shelby, we were not able to do a lot of what we wanted to do,” said Wildcat coach Dillon Bobbitt. “We turned it over to frequent and did not contain the ball.”

Junior Hannah Spainhour led all scorers with 29 points in the game. Her point total helped her reach the 1,000th point milestone as a Wildcat. Earlier in the season, fellow junior Emma Santoro reached the plateau as well.

The Wildcats finished the season 23-5 overall and 12-2 in the Western Piedmont. The team ended the season as the winiest girls team in the history of the school and a Maxpreps.com ranking of 14th. Earlier in the season, the girls climbed as high as No. 3.

“This year was a great year,” added Bobbitt. “I think as a program we continue you to grow and there is only good basketball to be played in front of us. After it is all said and done, I am very pleased with this season.”

West will looked to build on the success of this season as the team returns everyone next year with the exception of lone senior Sydney Cromer.

“I do want to thank Sydney Cromer,” Bobbitt said. “She is the reason we were successful at a lot of the things we do. She was our leader and our voice on the floor and we will miss her greatly.”

West Stokes junior Hannah Spainhour was presented with a ball honoring her 1,000th career point. She topped the milestone against Shelby in the second round of the state 2A playoffs.

