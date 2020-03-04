Sauras run-rule Eagles in opener

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes’ senior Ricky Gonzales reached base three times against Surry Central by being hit by a pitch. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Ryan Tilley roped a double in the fourth inning, scoring two runs for South Stokes against Surry Central. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News N.C. A&T signee Shemar Dalton reached base three times for South Stokes on Monday and scored all three. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Wesley Buck recorded the win from the mound with three hits, two earned runs, a walk, and eight strikeouts. - -

WALNUT COVE — Despite the cold and rainy weather over the past several days, South Stokes opened up the 2020 baseball season Monday with a 14-4 non-conference win over Surry Central. The Sauras used seven hits, seven walks, five hit batsmen, and three Eagle errors to score in every inning except the second.

Junior Wesley Buck seized the momentum for the Sauras from the mound with an impressive 1-2-3 top of the first inning. Landon Parsons stared the home half of the first with a walk and a stolen base. Connor Young also walked and moved to second on a single by senior Shemar Dalton loading the bases. Ricky Gonzales was then hit by a pitch plating Parsons and then swiped second base putting two runners in scoring position with still no outs. Jesse Carrick hit a sacrifice fly scoring Young and Dalton scored on a wild pitch finishing the bottom of the first with South up 3-0.

After a scoreless second inning, the Sauras platted two more runs in the third inning when Ryan Tilley hit a sacrifice fly pushing Gonzales home after being hit by a pitch. Carrick added the second run when Austin Ring singled knocking him home for the 5-0 lead after three full innings played.

The Eagles sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the fourth with three scoring. Gonzales relieved Buck from the mound and struck out Owen Hardy with the bases loaded to minimize the damage by the visitors.

South Stokes bounced back in its half of the inning by doubling its runs. Young led the inning off with a single followed by Dalton’s second walk of the game. Carrick loaded the bases with another walk and then Tilley smacked a double pushing Young and Dalton home with Carrick moving to third. Tyler Patterson loaded the bases for South after being hit by a pitch with two outs and then senior Matthew Montgomery smacked another double by the Sauras in the inning clearing the bases giving the home team a six-run cushion at 10-4.

The Sauras added two runs in the fifth and two more in the six and finished out the 10-run mercy rule game.

Buck earned the win with 3.2 innings pitched on three hits; two earned runs, a walk, and recorded eight strikeouts. Carrick, Young, Parsons, Dalton, Ring, Tilley, and Montgomery all had one hit each to lead the Sauras. Buck, Tilley, and Montgomery tallied three RBI’s each and Dalton led the team with three runs scored.

South Stokes improves to 1-0 on the young season and will travel to rival West Stokes (0-0) on Thursday, with a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.

