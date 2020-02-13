Riverview Golf results

Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Riverview Golf hosted its Senior Bunny Hop on Jan. 28, and the winners were, from left: Herb Jaro, Frank Rogers, Harvey Jessup Jr., Dewey White and Robert Leake. - Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Senior Bunny Hop on Feb. 4, winners were, from left: Alvin Vaden, Rick Holland, Hassel Priddy and Jerry Kallam. Closest to the pin winners were: Donnie Hill, Curtis Gibson and Oneal Joyce. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers age 50 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. -

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

