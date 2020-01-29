Southeastern honors the late Bobby Duncan

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Southeastern Stokes Middle honored the late Bobby Duncan with the renaming of the school’s gymnasium to the “Bobby Duncan Memorial Gymnasium.” - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Bobby Duncan’s wife, Blair, and son, Hunter pose proudly with Southeastern school’s administration. Pictured L to R: Assistant Principal David Ross, Hunter Duncan, Blair Duncan, South Stokes coach Jason Clark, athletic director Scott Blackburn, and Principal Rhonda Jackson. -

Walnut Cove – Southeastern Stokes Middle School honored the late Bobby Duncan with the renaming of the school’s basketball court to the “Bobby Duncan Memorial Gymnasium.”

Duncan graduated from North Stokes in 1972 and was a standout athlete and basketball player at both Surry Community College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNC-G).

He spent his entire career as a mentor and role model serving the students of Stokes County and Southeastern as a teacher and coach for 36 years before retiring in August of 2012. For 20 of those years he served as the school’s athletic director.

Along with serving as the athletic director, he has coached basketball, golf, track football, volleyball, and softball.

Southeastern Stokes Middle honored the late Bobby Duncan with the renaming of the school’s gymnasium to the “Bobby Duncan Memorial Gymnasium.” https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_000_1247.jpg Southeastern Stokes Middle honored the late Bobby Duncan with the renaming of the school’s gymnasium to the “Bobby Duncan Memorial Gymnasium.” Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Bobby Duncan’s wife, Blair, and son, Hunter pose proudly with Southeastern school’s administration. Pictured L to R: Assistant Principal David Ross, Hunter Duncan, Blair Duncan, South Stokes coach Jason Clark, athletic director Scott Blackburn, and Principal Rhonda Jackson. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_000_1306.jpg Bobby Duncan’s wife, Blair, and son, Hunter pose proudly with Southeastern school’s administration. Pictured L to R: Assistant Principal David Ross, Hunter Duncan, Blair Duncan, South Stokes coach Jason Clark, athletic director Scott Blackburn, and Principal Rhonda Jackson. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.