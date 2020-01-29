West Girls win seven straight

Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes Hannah Spainhour (24) scores a jump shot over the Greyhounds’ Cynthia Chaire (12). - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News The Wildcats only senior, Sydney Cromer (23) is fouled going to the basket against North Surry last Friday. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sophomore Bree Spainhour receives the ball down low against North Surry last week. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Emma Santoro (40) scores two of her game high 22 points over the Greyhounds Cynthia Chaire (12). - -

KING – Despite falling in the Maxpreps.com state rankings from No. 3 to No. 11, the West Stokes girls’ basketball team has extended its winning streak to seven games with a convincing 51-35 victory over North Surry in a Western Piedmont Conference game. The streak started after a three point loss to then No. 1 Forbush back on Jan. 3.

“When knew coming into this game that we couldn’t look back on how we played them earlier this year because we knew it wasn’t going to be the same game, they’ve gotten better, we’ve gotten better,” claimed Wildcat coach Dillon Bobbitt. “We knew Coach (Shane) Slate was going to have his girls ready to play, and he did. They definitely beat us to 50/50 balls in the first half and picked up ever y loose ball with 11 or 12 second chance points. We settled down and got back to playing West Stokes basketball, program basketball, and started to compete a little bit.”

After never beating the Greyhounds since West opened in 2000, the Wildcats have won three out of the last four meetings with the only loss being a one-point defeat last February.

Last Friday, junior Emma Santoro continued to shine for the Cats as she collected a game-high 22 points and yanked down 13 rebounds to secure yet another double-double this season.

Santoro scored six of the Wildcats’ eight points in the first quarter helping her team to an 8-6 led after the first eight minutes were played.

The Wildcats defense settled in the second period and held the visitor scoreless with its full-court pressure. Santoro and fellow junior, Hannah Spainhour, scored a bucket and free throw each forcing North Surry into a timeout, trialing 14-6.

Sydney Cromer, West Stokes’ only senior, knocked down a three-pointer out of the timeout and Santoro and Bree Spainhour put the final touches on a 20-6 halftime advantage.

The Greyhounds’ Hannah Moxley tried to keep her team close with 15 of her team high 20 points in the second half, but the home team’s lead grew to as many as 20 points near the end of the third quarter with North Surry never being closer than 12 during the second half.

Hannah Spainhour continues to play with confidence as she matched Santoro’s double-double with one of her own by collecting 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bree Spainhour added 11 points for West who had to sit for an extended period of time after being whistled for two quick fouls at the start of the contest.

“The biggest thing for us is we need to score in the half court,” pointed out Bobbitt. “We struggled tonight and a lot of that is contributed because of Coach Slate’s defense, the rest is where we stood and watched. But, at the end of the day, we scored some points in transition, got the ball on the block like we wanted to, and got a victory.”

West won its eighth straight with a 52-25 victory over Atkins on Tuesday. The team improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in WPAC. Santoro led the team with 12 points and Hannah Spainhour added 11. They are only one game away from tying the 2011-12 team with the most wins in school history. The Wildcats travel to South Stokes (8-10, 0-5) on Wednesday in Walnut Cove.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

