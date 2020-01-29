Seniors ignite Wildcats past Greyhounds

Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes senior Luke Mickey scores two of his 17 points against North Surry last Friday. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Amon Conrad scores a layup against North Surry last Friday. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Kelin Parsons gets a steal and dunk against the Greyhounds last week. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Elan Muniz scores a three-pointer over over North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch last Friday. - -

KING – Seniors Luke Mickey and Elan Muniz combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds and paced West Stokes past North Surry 57-36 during an all-important week for the Wildcats in Western Piedmont Conference play. The Cats started last week with a tough non-conference road loss to No. 1 Mount Tabor (3A), battled North Forsyth, tied for second place in the WPAC, to a 54-51 win, and then faced the third place Greyhounds last Friday.

“Conference basketball is always going to be a grind because everybody knows each other so much,” said Wildcats’ coach Dan Spainhour. “We have to continue to trust the system and move the ball. A lot of times we try to do things for the offense instead of letting the offense work for us. We were out of balance at times on offense, but fortunately our defense was pretty good. They can shoot and score the ball and we were able to keep the ball from getting inside and also being able to contest the outside shots.”

After a thunderous dunk by the Hounds’ freshman Jahreece Lynch to begin the contests, Mickey and Muniz combined to score the game’s next seven points giving the Cats a 7-2 advantage. Not to be outdone, senior Brett Johnson nailed two three-pointers and Lynch added two more points to knot the game at 12 after one quarter of play.

The Wildcats put some distance between the teams at the start of the second period when Muniz connected on two long distance shots giving the home team an 18-12 cushion. Nick Badgett attempted to keep North close with six points in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the home team held a 26-18 led at the half.

Muniz started the third quarter with another three-ball and then Mickey scored on an offensive put back and also drained a three-pointer giving West a 37-21 margin forcing a timeout by the Greyhounds.

Out of the timeout, Johnson connected from behind the arc and ignited a 6-0 run closing the led to 37-27. That would be the closest the Hounds would get the rest of the game.

Mickey recorded a double-double for West with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Muniz added 15 points, all from behind the three-point line. Johnson paced the Greyhounds with 11 points and Nick Badgett had 10.

“I thought Luke (Mickey) and Elan (Muniz) were good tonight” added Spainhour. “Cam (Knox) came off the bench and hit a big shot and played with some poise. Amon is playing solid and is staying within himself and helping us, but we also have some that are struggling within themselves. We have a lot to improve on. Like I tell them all the time, “Train and trust,” but we are not at the trust part yet. We got to have five guys working as one out on the court.”

On Tuesday evening, the Wildcats lost to second place Atkins 48-44 and fell to 13-4 overall and 8-1 in conference play, tied with the Camels for first place.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

