King Little League sets sign-up dates

King Little League has set sign-up dates for spring baseball and softball with the first in person sign-up being on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tee-ball ages are from 4-6 with a 8/31/2015 birth date cutoff to participate. The cost is $85 before Feb. 17 and $95.00 afterwards.

Machine Pitch Baseball (Minors) is for ages 5-8 and that cost is $130 before Feb. 17 and $140 afterwards. Please note that at least one year or two seasons of Tee-ball is required for five year old to move up to the Minor Division.

Minor (Ages 9-10) and Major (Ages 10-12) baseball are also $130 with it increasing after Feb. 17. Junior and intermediate (Ages 12-16) baseball is $155 with a $10 increase after the 17th.

For softball, Coach Pitch (Ages 5-8), Minors (Ages 9-10), Major (Ages 10-12), and Junior/Senior softball (Ages 13-16) will also be $130 before Feb. 17 and $140 after the date. Please note that one year or two seasons of Tee-Ball is required for five year old when moving up to the Machine Pitch Division.

For more information or to sign-up online at any time, visit KingLittleLeague.org.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

